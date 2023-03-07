Synchrony's CareCredit Renewed as Exclusive Patient Financing Solution for Academy of General Dentistry's Benefits Program

Extension of 20-year agreement will offer members and patients special dental financing options, modern digital payment features and financial education resources.

STAMFORD, Conn., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Academy of General Dentistry (AGD) and Synchrony (NYSE: SYF), a leading consumer financial services company, announced the extension of their sponsorship and exclusive benefits agreement, making CareCredit, a Synchrony product, the only patient financing solution offered in AGD's exclusive benefits program. This collaboration highlights the special financing options, digital payment features and value-added resources Synchrony's CareCredit credit card delivers to AGD's more than 35,000 members comprised of dentists.

"We share the Academy of General Dentistry's commitment to connecting dentists and their teams with the modern tools they need to serve patients. One of those tools is financing, which gives their patients access to the treatments they need and deserve," said Bete Johnson, senior vice president and general manager, Dental, Synchrony. "Synchrony has a long-standing legacy of offering reliable and efficient solutions, such as CareCredit, that span the dental healthcare journey for both providers and patients. We're thrilled to continue to work closely with the AGD to bring solutions and value to their members."

"There are two things we feel are critical to a general dentist's success. First, is continuing education to enable these talented doctors to deliver the best clinical care available," said Hans P. Guter, DDS, FAGD, President of AGD. "The second is providing patients access to the dental care they and their families need. Synchrony provides resources that help AGD members and their patients."

Dental patients looking for a flexible way to pay for dental care can see if they prequalify for the CareCredit credit card in a dental practice or on their own device with no impact to their credit bureau score. If patients prequalify for CareCredit, they can accept the offer and complete the application. A credit decision is made within minutes and if approved, patients can use their account to pay the dentist right away. Cardholders may select from short-term and long-term financing options on qualifying services Additionally, patients may use the CareCredit payment calculator to estimate their monthly payments based on the amount of care financed and the financing option selected.

Today, CareCredit is accepted at more than 260,000 healthcare provider and retail locations, including more than 118,000 dental care locations. For more information, please visit www.carecredit.com.

About the Academy of General Dentistry

Founded in 1952, AGD is the only association that exclusively represents the needs and interests of general dentists. AGD's mission is to "advance general dentistry and oral health through quality continuing education and advocacy."

About Synchrony

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF ) is a premier consumer financial services company delivering one of the industry's most complete digitally enabled product suites. Our experience, expertise and scale encompass a broad spectrum of industries including digital, health and wellness, retail, telecommunications, home, auto, outdoor, pet and more. We have an established and diverse group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations and healthcare service providers, which we refer to as our "partners." We connect our partners and consumers through our dynamic financial ecosystem and provide them with a diverse set of financing solutions and innovative digital capabilities to address their specific needs and deliver seamless, omnichannel experiences. We offer the right financing products to customers in their channel of choice. For more information, visit www.synchrony.com and Twitter: @Synchrony .

