Clearwave Fiber Building Out Services in Gardner, KS

GARDNER, Kan., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwave Fiber's installation of an ultra-fast, state-of-the art, all-Fiber Internet network is underway in Gardner, Kansas, enabling more than 5,000 locations for fiber services. This latest launch marks a continuation of almost 6,000 route miles of Fiber in the Southeast and Midwest United States. The company's goal is to bring the most advanced and fastest Internet available to more than 500,000 homes and businesses across the United States by the end of 2026.

Clearwave Fiber Logo (PRNewswire)

Construction underway in Gardner, Kansas for Clearwave Fiber to enable 5,000 locations for fiber internet service.

"We are confident that our all-Fiber network will enable people in Gardner to work, play, and learn online with the fastest speeds possible," said Clearwave Fiber's Vice President of Kansas, Stormy Supiran, "We are honored to provide such a crucial resource to residents and businesses in the Gardner community that will support economic growth and development for years to come."

Featuring gigabit download and upload speeds, Clearwave Fiber will bring 10 times more speed to consumer doorsteps at a time when fast, reliable Internet is becoming increasingly critical to modern households and businesses. Remote work, streaming, gaming, smart home technology and multiple device connectivity all need robust, reliable connections. Clearwave Fiber is committed to providing hassle-free, high-quality Fiber data connection to every location of its growing footprint, including many communities in Kansas.

If residents have questions about construction, they should visit Construction FAQs – Clearwave Fiber or call 913-386-5637.

For more information, visit ClearwaveFiber.com.

About Clearwave Fiber

Clearwave Fiber is an internet service provider that operates a nearly 6,000 route-mile Fiber network serving communities across the Midwest and Southeast regions of the United States. With an emphasis on exceptional customer care and community engagement, the fast-growing company delivers advanced telecommunications solutions, providing fiber to business, enterprise and residential customers in Illinois, Kansas, Florida and Georgia. Committed to deploying 100% fiber internet service to 500,000 homes and businesses across the country by the end of 2026, Clearwave Fiber employs more than 500 and is based in Savannah, Ga. Learn more at ClearwaveFiber.com, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.



View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Clearwave Fiber