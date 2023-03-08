Serve up the pride of Mexico with Mexican Shrimp

Sustainability, quality & authenticity, backed by the Mexican Shrimp Council

MCLEAN, Va., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mexican Shrimp Council (MxSC) is committed to sustainable, traceable, delicious shrimp from Mexico. All Mexican Shrimp Council products - from aquaculture-raised to wild-caught - are traceable from pond to plate and pack superior taste. The MxSC is made up of importers, producers, and processors managed and supported by the National Fisheries Institute. The MxSC is a group you can trust and recognize -- be sure to look for the Mexican Shrimp Council logo and contact one of our members to give it a try. "Chefs and industry leaders alike can rest assured their shrimp has been harvested or farmed in accordance with all U.S. and Mexican environmental regulations," says Juan Alonso Urias Borquez, Chair of the MxSC.

At the council's core lives a group of passionate members who meet the strictest industry grading standards for their shrimp. They work to provide the finest quality shrimp in a conscious fashion to global audiences. "Being so close to the U.S. market, MxSC has the ability to be a reliable source of top-quality, delicious shrimp. The MxSC continually places a focus on making a difference in the industry by delivering on quality, sustainability, and traceability. And all wild-caught and farmed shrimp is traceable down to the boat and location of harvest," added Mr. Borquez. The council cooperates with non-governmental organizations and Mexican fishers to promote long-term sustainability, and a positive socioeconomic balance in both the Mexican Pacific and the Gulf of California.

Mexican shrimp is renowned by both food service and trade professionals for its premium quality and authentic flavors. The farm-raised variety has a fantastic taste and presents like no other in the world. With a delicious, sweet flavor and crisp bite, they are raised with the highest standards in pristine ponds along the Pacific Coast and are available in large sizes that exhibit minimal shrinkage when cooked. Meanwhile, often called "the caviar of shrimp", the wild-caught variety is a favorite among celebrated chefs. Its authentic shrimp taste is fresh and firm, yet tender. Available in very large sizes, they offer exceptional value in both taste and plate appeal, an ingredient that satisfies the palates and culinary needs of the best chefs and restauranteurs.

No matter the variety, cooked Mexican Shrimp features beautiful hues that range from light pink to stunning bright orange. Both wild-caught and farm-raised Mexican shrimp are not only delightfully flavorful and exquisitely textured, but also environmentally sustainable and socially conscious making it the perfect ingredient to bring to the table.

The future of seafood lies in environmental awareness. Through their world-class shrimp, the MxSC is paving the way for a long-term and sustainable future. For guaranteed quality and taste, just look for the MxSC seal when sourcing your shrimp. Visit: www.mexicanshrimpcouncil.com for more information.

About the Mexican Shrimp Council

The Mexican Shrimp Council (MxSC) is the premier group of producers, processors, and importers of farmed and wild shrimp from Mexico dedicated to sustainability, quality, and traceability. The Mexican Shrimp Council and its seal are a guarantee from: Asociación de Productores Acuícolas del Estado de Sonora (APAES), Aquactiva SA de CV, Aqua Star, Deep Sea Shrimp Importing Co., Delta Blue, Eastern Fish Company, Inversiones Bacochibampo, Manta Bay, Meridian Products, National Chamber of Fisheries and Aquaculture Industries (CANAINPESCA), and Ocean Garden Products Inc. Visit: www.mexicanshrimpcouncil.com for more information. It is managed and supported by the National Fisheries Institute.

Media Contact

Brandon Phillips c/o Mexican Shrimp Council

National Fisheries Institute

bphillips@nfi.org

View original content:

SOURCE Mexican Shrimp Council