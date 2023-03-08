TRICORBRAUN SIGNS EXCLUSIVE AGREEMENT WITH BIOBOTTLES, FURTHER EXPANDING ITS SUSTAINABLE PACKAGING OFFERINGS

TricorBraun to Exclusively Offer Industry-First Biodegradable Bottle to Nutraceutical Companies in the US and Canada

ST. LOUIS, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global packaging leader TricorBraun announced today that it has signed an exclusive agreement with BioBottles™, further expanding its sustainable packaging offerings.

The agreement enables TricorBraun to exclusively offer BioBottles—the first and only biodegradable bottle specifically designed and engineered for the nutraceutical industry—to nutraceutical companies in the US and Canada.

"Sustainability matters to our customers and their consumers, and it matters to TricorBraun," said Mark O'Bryan, chief operations officer, TricorBraun. "Our exclusive BioBottles agreement is another example of our focused efforts to offer comprehensive, sustainable options for our customers. We are thrilled to partner with BioBottles to provide our customers with a solution that helps protect both their products and the planet."

Utilizing proprietary technology, BioBottles are an environmentally responsible and cost-effective alternative for nutraceutical and pharmaceutical packaging needs. An industry-first, BioBottles with Plastic IQ™ technology turns ordinary HDPE and PP bottles, caps, and scoops into a material that is no longer plastic at the end of its useful life when exposed to an open environment, in the right conditions.

"TricorBraun shares our dedication and commitment to providing sustainable packaging options for the benefit of the planet," said James Vanbrocklin, CEO and co-founder, BioBottles. "We are excited to partner with a respected industry leader like TricorBraun to deliver this unique yet sustainable alternative for nutraceutical companies—and we look forward to working with TricorBraun to expand into new markets."

TricorBraun's agreement with BioBottles marks the latest development in the company's ongoing sustainability journey and continuous efforts to improve its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) impact.

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

About BioBottles

Founded in 2021, BioBottles is a turn-key sustainable solutions provider that specializes in biodegradable plastic technologies for the Nutraceutical, Pharmaceutical, and Personal Care industries. We provide environmentally responsible packaging options that consist of HDPE and PP plastic bottles, closures, scoops, labels, dispensers, tubes, flexibles, custom molds, and more. Plastic IQ is a proprietary technology that was developed to transform ordinary plastic packaging products at the end of their useful life into a material that is no longer plastic by reducing the molecular weight of the plastic when consistently exposed to UV sunlight and Oxygen. With key strategic manufacturing and distribution partnerships currently in place, BioBottles are able to service our clients at scale.

About TricorBraun

Founded in 1902, TricorBraun is a global leader, providing primary packaging solutions across a wide array of customer end markets. We specialize in glass, plastic, and aluminum containers; closures and dispensers; tubes, and flexibles. Our award-winning Design & Engineering Center provides forward-thinking design, driven by consumer insights, innovation, and sustainability. We leverage our global supply chain footprint and unmatched purchasing power to identify high quality, cost-effective solutions for our customers. TricorBraun is comprised of more than 2,000 packaging professionals operating from more than 100 locations across the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

