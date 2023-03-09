LUCKY BRAND AND LAURA ASHLEY LAUNCH FIRST LIMITED-EDITION WOMEN'S FASHION COLLABORATION

NEW YORK, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucky Brand, the free-spirited, Americana-inspired premium denim and lifestyle brand, launched a limited-edition women's fashion collaboration with Laura Ashley, known worldwide since 1953 for its quintessential British-inspired style and iconic floral prints.

Lucky Brand x Laura Ashley (PRNewswire)

The collaboration brings together the DNA of both brands for a nostalgia-infused range celebrating self-expression for a new era. The pieces will appeal to longtime brand fans and introduce new shoppers to each line's hallmark styles. The signature Lucky Brand styling and Laura Ashley's rich history in textile design are the touchstones of the 15-piece collection.

"Combining Laura Ashley's iconic British designs with Lucky Brand's classic American style creates a one-of-a-kind look that reflects the best of both beloved brands," said Penne Cairoli, President of Laura Ashley, Inc. (Americas).

Embellished with patchwork, embroidery and floral patterns, the jeans, dresses, shirting, shorts and jackets will appeal to shoppers looking for unique and distinct pieces, nostalgia-driven fashion, and styles with a more handmade, heirloom feel.

"Lucky Brand is proud to partner with Laura Ashley, a classic brand with a long history of beautiful craftsmanship," said Lucky Brand CEO, Natalie Levy. "This collaboration is an exciting opportunity to emphasize our combined commitment to quality, comfort, and style while creating apparel people will want to love and wear for a long time."

A collection standout is the festival-ready denim corset lined in a pink floral print, as well as the mid-rise distressed denim boy shorts, and the '90s-style loose jeans, which set the tone for the denim offerings. Ideal for seasonal transitional dressing, a coordinating trucker jacket and jeans adorned with faded floral accents can be worn separately or together for a double-denim look.

With warm weather around the corner, the line also features spring-ready white denim shortalls with embroidered blue florals and two workwear-inspired sleeveless coverall shorts in charming floral prints pulled from the Laura Ashley archives. The collection is topped off with a romantic floral midi dress and jumpsuit set the stage for feminine styling, which includes a pair of floral corset blouses, a tiered baby-doll dress featuring complimentary prints, and two boyfriend-style relaxed button-down shirts with floral patches.

"Laura Ashley is delighted to see this collaboration come together with Lucky Brand," said Carolyn D'Angelo, Senior Managing Director, Brand Operations, Gordon Brothers & President, Laura Ashley Global. "We are excited to work with brands that continue to be inspired by the legacy of Laura Ashley. As we reach our 70th Anniversary this year, it's amazing to see how this collection reimagines the iconic heritage prints across modern designs."

With prices ranging from $79.50 to $139, the Lucky Brand X Laura Ashley collection is available now in Lucky Brand stores and online at luckybrand.com and lauraashleyusa.com. This release is one of two capsules, with a second collection launching this summer.

ABOUT LUCKY BRAND

WEAR LUCKY. FEEL LUCKY. Lucky Brand was founded in 1990 with a spirit of reinvention. Rooted in premium denim, Americana and self-expression, our brand is for the free-thinkers and the optimists who don't take life too seriously. Our denim and lifestyle wares portray personality through perfectly imperfect, often American heritage inspired details that bring levity to any look, or situation. Wear Lucky and make good fortune. Feel lucky, and you'll find it. Shop Lucky Brand in freestanding store locations across North America, select department stores and on luckybrand.com.

ABOUT LAURA ASHLEY

Established in London in 1953, Laura Ashley is one of the world's best-loved fashion and home furnishings brands. Currently, Laura Ashley offers a complete range of lifestyle products, including home furnishings and accessories, women's sleepwear and accessories, children's apparel and hospitality experiences. For additional information, visit www.lauraashleyusa.com .

ABOUT GORDON BROTHERS

Since 1903, Gordon Brothers (www.gordonbrothers.com) has helped lenders, operating executives, advisors and investors move forward through change. The firm brings a powerful combination of expertise and capital to clients, developing customized solutions on an integrated or standalone basis across four services areas: valuations, dispositions, operations and investments. Whether to fuel growth or facilitate strategic consolidation, Gordon Brothers partners with companies in the retail, commercial and industrial sectors to put assets to their highest and best use. Gordon Brothers conducts more than $70 billion worth of dispositions and appraisals annually. Gordon Brothers is headquartered in Boston, with over 30 offices across five continents.

