THE GUINNESS OPEN GATE BREWERY TO OPEN CHICAGO TAPROOM IN SUMMER 2023, BRINGING LOCALLY-INSPIRED GUINNESS BREWS TO THE WEST LOOP

CHICAGO, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Guinness today announced that the Guinness Open Gate Brewery (OGB) Chicago will open its doors to the public this coming summer, bringing locally-inspired brews and community collaborations to Chicago's vibrant West Loop neighborhood. This is Guinness' second brewing facility and taproom in the United States, the first of which is the Guinness Open Gate Brewery in Baltimore, Md.

"Chicago and Guinness have been part of each other's stories for more than a century, and OGB Chicago has been a dream throughout – we are thrilled to open our doors to the West Loop community this summer," said Ryan Wagner, national ambassador of Guinness. "As we grow closer to the opening date, we are looking forward to the brewery becoming a part of our new neighborhood with a lively food and beverage program, unique retail offerings and impactful community partnerships."

Located in Chicago's West Loop neighborhood at 901 W. Kinzie St., the Guinness Open Gate Brewery Chicago will deliver an American craft beer experience that is authentically Guinness and distinctly local. The taproom will showcase local collaborations that highlight the rich history and flavors of Chicago, bringing the style of each of Chicago's 77 unique neighborhoods to life within the taproom walls.

"Guinness has a long history of hospitality, communion and bringing people together from all walks of life, and that fits so well with the spirit of Chicago," said Rodney Williams, president, Diageo Beer Company. "This is a great moment in time for Guinness in America, and we can't wait to tap into all the different flavors and variety of heritages represented in this great city."

The brewery's name takes inspiration from the Guinness Open Gate Brewery in Dublin – the brand's original location, where it has innovated and experimented in beer for more than a century. And since the first barrels of its famous Extra Stout rolled into the Windy City in 1910, Guinness' story has also been a part of Chicago's rich history. Arthur Shand, Guinness World Traveller, remarked in 1911 that Chicago has and will always be an important point for Guinness Stout. Over a century later, the iconic brand is proud to further that statement as it extends its reach in the United States.

"At the Guinness Open Gate Brewery, we are engaging with the community through a number of local Chicago partnerships, and we're just getting started," said Wagner. "It is extremely important that we highlight the diversity of our new home and continue to lead in sustainability initiatives that work towards the greater good."

The Open Gate Brewery Chicago is committed to working with diverse business owners, leading in energy and environmental design, and empowering the next generation of hospitality professionals. The brewery will feature solar panel arrays and will pursue Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED®) Platinum certification for the site. The brewery is also strengthening an existing relationship with Open Water, a Chicago-based bottled water company committed to reducing single-use plastic and carbon emissions. The company's products have been featured at the OGB Baltimore for the last several years.

The OGB Chicago also plans to work with Chicago-based coffee company Intelligentsia on developing and implementing its coffee program and will continue its partnership with Baltimore's Cane Collective on the development of both beer cocktails and non-alcoholic cocktails.

Additionally, Guinness will bring parent company Diageo's Learning Skills for Life program to Chicago. The program, which provides unemployed and underemployed individuals with free hospitality and employability skills training, is currently running in five locations across North America, and will launch in Chicago this spring.

