This Week in People & Culture News: 12 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy culture press releases from PR Newswire, including an International Women's Day recap.

NEW YORK, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering different cultural groups stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

PR Newswire Weekly People & Culture Press Release Roundup, March 6-10, 2023. Photo provided by Love, Bonito. https://prn.to/3yjICgp (PRNewswire)

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

Read more of the latest culture-related releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNmltcult on Twitter.

International Women's Day Recap

Wednesday marked International Women's Day, a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. Catch up on a few of the releases related to IWD and this year's theme, #EmbraceEquity:

SoHo Mirror Installation Reflects Self-Love on International Women's Day

SoHo Mirror Installation Reflects Self-Love on International Women's Day

Each mirror carries a message of empowerment written across the reflective surface to encourage commuters to embrace their own journeys of self-love.

Rachael Ray Partners with New Restaurant 'Trust Bae' to Mentor Ambitious Women Chefs

Each Trust Bae location will serve as an incubator of each woman chef's unique culinary concept, providing an outlet to express their culinary journey in a safe, invigorating, nurturing space.

Acclaimed women's organizations and scholars offer curated lists of best resources to honor Women's History Month

WorldCat.org has collaborated with some of the most renowned women's organizations and scholars to share thought-provoking lists of important works about, by, and for women.

Hyundai Launches Third-Annual Women in STEM Scholarship

For 2023, five female STEM students will receive a scholarship in the amount of $10,000 USD each. Eligible students can apply for the award by writing an essay of 500 words or more on how they think the future of mobility can be improved to better serve communities and enhance quality of life through STEM-related solutions.

Catch up on more Women's History Month news.

