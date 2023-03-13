FleetPride Announces 2023 Supplier Award Winners

IRVING, Texas, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FleetPride, Inc., announced the winners of its supplier awards during its recent 2023 Supplier Summit at the Gaylord Texan Hotel and Resort in Grapevine, Texas. These companies were selected for their outstanding support and partnership with FleetPride over the last year.

BBB Industries won FleetPride's Supplier of the Year Award (PRNewsfoto/FleetPride, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"Our awards ceremony honor those suppliers who demonstrated consistent and exceptional efforts to support FleetPride"

"FleetPride values the strategic partnerships we have with suppliers. The annual awards ceremony allows us to honor those suppliers who demonstrated consistent and exceptional efforts to support FleetPride overall, whether it was field support, supply chain, digital or strategic initiatives," said Michael Keller, FleetPride vice president of category management and strategic sourcing. "Congratulations to all of our award winners."

Ten suppliers received various awards for their contributions, collaboration, and focus on supporting the FleetPride customer:

The Long Haul Award: MAT Holdings and Grote both received this award. MAT developed a technician certification program, added regional trainers to support FleetPride's field employees and customers, and converted to a centralized kitting process of their product to help improve efficiencies. Grote was honored for consistent support of FleetPride locations, training employees, setting and resetting planograms, and teaming up with FleetPride's National Accounts team to create brand awareness and promote solutions for their shared customers.

The Over the Road Award: Given to EKU for their outstanding supply chain support. Through regular support meetings and newly created reporting, EKU virtually eliminated lost sales of their products from FleetPride customers.

The Heavy Haul Award: Two suppliers, Eaton and Continental Battery Systems, received this award. Eaton supported product line expansion, within a compressed timeline. They worked to mitigate potential supply chain issues and ensured FleetPride maintained healthy in-stock positions. Continental Battery System, a new FleetPride partner, worked through challenging market dynamics. They delivered a complete parts and inventory solution, and they rolled it out several months ahead of schedule.

The Accelerator Award: Presented to Dayton Parts, Powered By Dorman. Dayton stepped up to engineer a solution that got customers back on the road when the industry was seeing OE CPC4 modules fail and leaving operators in a truck down situation.

The Severe Service Award: This award was presented to Phillips Industries for their ongoing support of FleetPride's National Accounts, Regional Accounts, and local customers.

The Off-Highway Award: Manufacturers' representative NA Williams received this award for consistently bringing new and innovative ideas to FleetPride on behalf of their suppliers.

The First Click in Heavy Duty Award: Borg Warner was honored with this award. They fully supported FleetPride's expanded digital marketing and e-commerce initiatives, helping both companies grow their business.

Finally, FleetPride has named BBB Industries as its Supplier of the Year. BBB boosted FleetPride's already fast-growing turbos category with sales and marketing support, which led to significant growth and an industry leading position for FleetPride in this category.

About FleetPride, Inc.

Headquartered in Irving, TX, FleetPride is the nation's largest distributor of truck and trailer parts and service in the independent heavy duty aftermarket. FleetPride's sophisticated network of 300+ locations, which includes 80+ service centers and 5 distribution centers means customers get the parts and services they need, when and where they need them. Customers can click, talk, chat or visit with FleetPride's team of 4,000 experts empowered and motivated to solve problems and create tailored solutions for each customer's unique needs.

To find your local FleetPride branch or service center, or to cross-reference, search, and shop for parts by VIN, visit the new www.fleetpride.com.

Eaton Heavy Haul Award Winner (PRNewsfoto/FleetPride, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Continental Battery Systems Fleetpride Heavy Haul Award Winner (PRNewsfoto/FleetPride, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Borg Warner- First Click in Heavy Duty Award (PRNewsfoto/FleetPride, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Dayton Powered by Dorman Accelerator Award Winner (PRNewsfoto/FleetPride, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Phillips Industries Severe Service Award Winner (PRNewsfoto/FleetPride, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

NA Williams Off-Highway Award Winner (PRNewsfoto/FleetPride, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

MAT Holdings Winner of The FleetPride Long Haul Award (PRNewsfoto/FleetPride, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Grote Long Haul Award Winner (PRNewsfoto/FleetPride, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

FleetPride's refreshed logo features the new tagline “Heavy Duty Parts & Service,” replacing its previous descriptor “Truck & Trailer Parts.” (PRNewsfoto/FleetPride, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FleetPride, Inc.