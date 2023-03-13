Introducing Senso, the first hybrid smartwatch collection from Pininfarina Hybrid Watches by Globics

HONG KONG, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Introducing Senso, the first smartwatch collection from Pininfarina Hybrid Watches by Globics. Now available on their website and Amazon, Senso will redefine the hybrid landscape, bridging classic analogue timepieces with state-of-the-art contemporary technology, for a smartwatch collection unlike any other.

"Timeless form meets innovative function – the Senso collection will set the benchmark in the hybrid smartwatch world," said Loewe Lee, Managing Director of Globics Technology. "As the first collection inspired by the renowned Pininfarina legacy and brand, our hybrid watches will showcase how advanced technology can integrate seamlessly into the classical design of timepieces."

"We are proud to enter in the hybrid smartwatch world through a brand licensing agreement with Globics," said Fabio Calorio, Head of UX and ID Sales and Global Brand Extension at Pininfarina. "Globics has perfectly interpreted our heritage mixing it with state-of-the-art technology, creating a beautiful and innovative collection of hybrid watches, nicely representing our brand values."

As the premier collection under the newly-formed license agreement between Italian design firm Pininfarina and digital watch pioneers Globics Technology – Senso balances elegant designs with cutting-edge technology, featuring a timeless dial-and-hands aesthetic that unveils advanced tools to help you move through the world.

On its surface, Senso features a range of premium materials built for durability, including SUS 316 Stainless Steel case & bezel alongside sapphire crystal glass, and is water-resistant to 5ATM standards (pressure up to 50 meters).

Inside, the watch reveals innovative technology and an informed set of features, including a powerful optimized lithium battery that tracks vitals for up to one month on just a 60-minute charge. A range of state-of-the-art sensors enable you to manage every facet of your life, including heath, wellness, sleep and training as well as a smart assistant.

Health: trace heart rate zones and variability (HRV), produce electrocardiograph (ECG) readouts and detect breathing disturbances through oxygen levels (SPO2 and VO2).

Wellness: monitor health to boost internal power, stress to cope with strain, menstrual cycle to forecast monthly periods and wellness to keep active and hydrated.

Sleep: monitor datapoints all through the night, before working out an accurate score out of 100% that can help improve sleep depth and efficiency.

Training: track steps, distance and calories burned, plus activity to aid workouts and dozens of sports modes to gauge abilities while improving performance.

Smart Assistant: receive silent notifications offering quick health stats, employ GPS compass to determine global location and utilize Bluetooth remote to control devices.

All sensors are effortlessly linked to Pininfarina Hybrid Watches Companion App, a proprietary application developed by Globics Technology for Android and iOS, where individual data is analyzed and calibrated over time before delivering personalized recommendations.

Senso Hybrid is available in four distinct finishes: Slate Grey, Sunburst Rose Gold, Moonlight Silver and Mercury Grey. Each is complemented by a black or brown genuine Italian leather strap, seamlessly transitioning to your life mode, whether it's work, play, fitness, travel or adventure.

Heritage and innovation. Elegance and sophistication. By seeking balance in every sphere – analogue and digital, health and wellness – Senso hybrid smartwatch collection embodies technology in service of the timepiece, elevating each world beyond the expected to empower your lifestyle.

For more information on the Senso collection, or to purchase, please visit their website: https://bit.ly/sensowatch or their Amazon page: https://amzn.to/3mLhx2T

ABOUT GLOBICS TECHNOLOGY:

Globics Technology Limited ("Globics") is a leading company in the design and development of innovative wearable devices – Hybrid & Smart Watches that incorporate modern design and the latest technology, to track and analyse personal fitness, wellness, sleep quality and sport functions.

As a wholly owned subsidiary of National Electronics Holdings Limited, a publicly-listed investment holding company headquartered in Hong Kong, Globics' mission is to bring traditional watch design to the connected watch market, crafted with an eye on innovative smart technology and another that embraces the heritage of traditional watches.

Aesthetics showcase contemporary designs with a distinct finish of pure craftsmanship. Every watch is made to last, with premium stainless steel and hypoallergenic breathable materials, as well as numerous colour options to complement all occasions. For more information, visit: globics.com.

ABOUT PININFARINA:

Pininfarina is an Italian car design firm and coachbuilder, headquartered in Italy. As a global icon of Italian style, Pininfarina is recognized for its unparalleled ability to create timeless beauty through its values of elegance, purity, and innovation. Pininfarina have collaborated with world-leading luxury goods companies, from supercar brands (Ferrari, Maserati, Alfa Romeo) and yachts (Princess and Oceanco) to residential (Cyrela and Excem Real Estate) as well as consumer products (Visconti & LVMH). Rooted in the goal of humanizing innovation and technology, Pininfarina creates designs both aesthetically powerful and boundary-pushing, with unique user experiences merging physical and digital worlds.

