Lockton Announces Leadership for Life Sciences Practice

Brad Zechman and David Salvucci will lead growth of practice

PHILADELPHIA, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockton, the world's largest privately held insurance brokerage, is pleased to announce the appointment of Brad Zechman and David Salvucci as co-leaders of its Life Sciences Practice. Together, they share strategic responsibility for the practice and bring best-in-class tools, strategic advice and customized risk solutions for companies in the Life Sciences ecosystem. Zechman and Salvucci are both based in Philadelphia.

"Lockton's success has always been based on developing innovative solutions for our clients in nuanced industries," Zechman said. "We're excited to lead this practice, which will act as an extension of our clients' teams as we help them address today's risks and deliver proactive advice for what comes next."

Zechman and Salvucci bring decades of Life Sciences experience to their new roles. Zechman joins Lockton from Aon, where he led many of the company's largest and most complex Life Sciences client relationships. Salvucci also joins Lockton from Aon, where he spent 17 years managing client relationships, leading brokerage teams, and designing innovative property and casualty programs for global, mid-market and emerging-growth Life Sciences organizations.

The Life Sciences Practice will leverage Lockton's combined resources and technical expertise to:

Help clients evaluate key exposures in depth.

Deliver data-driven recommendations to improve risk posture and build resilience.

Design tailored insurance solutions that fit organizations' risk tolerance and goals.

"Among Life Sciences companies and underwriters, Lockton has a reputation for independence and creativity," Salvucci said. "Brad and I look forward to working together to lead the Life Science Practice and help our clients achieve their objectives."

About Lockton

What makes Lockton stand apart is also what makes us better: independence. Lockton's private ownership empowers its 9,500+ Associates doing business in over 125 countries to focus solely on clients' risk, insurance and people needs. With expertise that reaches around the globe, Lockton delivers the deep understanding needed to accomplish remarkable results.

For 14 consecutive years, Business Insurance magazine has recognized Lockton as a "Best Place to Work in Insurance." Lockton was named among the 2021 Best Managed Companies by Deloitte and the Wall Street Journal, a program that recognizes excellence and honors private companies for their strategy, execution, culture, and financials. For more information, visit lockton.com.

