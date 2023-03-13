DURHAM, N.C., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Redwoods Group, providers of insurance and risk consulting services to youth-serving organizations, announces the promotion of Paige Bagwell to President and Chief Operating Officer. In this role, Ms. Bagwell is responsible for leading the organization's daily operations and strategic direction – furthering its prevention-focused insurance model and development of solutions to help its insureds thrive in a challenging environment.

The Redwoods Group names Paige Bagwell President and Chief Operating Officer (PRNewswire)

"Having come from the world of non-profit leadership, Ms. Bagwell has developed both a deep understanding of the challenges our customers face, and a sophisticated knowledge of Redwoods' purpose, business and culture in her time with us," said Kevin A. Trapani, Redwoods Group Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "She has the discipline and the experience to do this job to the fullest, and to scale our work in a way that is far beyond what we have achieved so far."

Ms. Bagwell joined The Redwoods Group in 2015 as the Chief Talent Officer and served as Redwoods' Chief Operating Officer since 2020; she also serves on the board of The Redwoods Group Foundation.

"This progression is about continuing Redwoods' legacy," shared Ms. Bagwell. "I'm excited about bringing Redwoods through the next 25 years, while honoring all it has achieved in the first 25 – building even deeper and more enduring relationships with our customers, our employees, and our community."

Before joining The Redwoods Group, Ms. Bagwell served as the Director of Operations and Communications, overseeing business operations for The Salvation Army in Wake and Lee Counties (N.C.). She also held positions with a regional construction company in human resources and safety management, as well as a community bank as assistant vice president in human resources and marketing.

Outside of The Redwoods Group, Ms. Bagwell currently chairs the advisory board at The Salvation Army of Wake County (N.C.), and serves on the Brantley Risk and Insurance Board of Advisors at Appalachian State University.

Ms. Bagwell received a bachelor's degree in public communication from Appalachian State University, and earned a master's degree in the same field of study from the University of North Carolina, Greensboro.

The Redwoods Group is a social enterprise that offers insurance and risk consulting services to youth-serving organizations such as YMCAs, Boys & Girls Clubs, Independent Camps, and Jewish Community Centers. Through its insurance relationship, Redwoods works alongside its customers to pursue its mission of keeping children safe. Through the use of data and its 25 years of serving youth-serving organizations, Redwoods is now a leader in fighting aquatics injuries and child sexual abuse. As a Certified B Corporation, Redwoods seeks to demonstrate that business can and should be used to create social good and benefit for all stakeholders, not just shareholders. At the heart of Redwoods' business model is its mission: To create safe communities for all. Learn more at www.RedwoodsGroup.com.

