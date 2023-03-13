Robert Half Names Rob Hosking Executive Director for Administrative and Customer Support Practice Group

MENLO PARK, Calif., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half has appointed Rob Hosking as executive director of the company's administrative and customer support practice group. In this role, he will lead operational strategy for nearly 300 practice locations worldwide that specialize in the placement of highly skilled administrative and customer support professionals on a contract basis.

Hosking has nearly 30 years of experience in the staffing industry, including more than two decades spent in leadership roles at Robert Half. In 2009, he was named executive director for the administrative and customer support practice group, and later transitioned into the role of senior vice president of professional talent solutions.

"With demand for contract talent growing, we take pride in being able to help companies find the administrative and customer support staff they need to keep critical projects and programs on track," said Paul F. Gentzkow, president and CEO of talent solutions at Robert Half. "Rob's impressive career demonstrates a deep commitment to our company's mission of helping people find rewarding work and companies find the talent needed to grow, and I look forward to his continued success in this role."

Hosking is passionate about developing people and championing diversity, equity and inclusion efforts. He currently serves as executive sponsor of Robert Half's BELONG Employee Network Group.

