4MOMS REFRESHES THE ROCKAROO® BABY ROCKER

PITTSBURGH, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 4moms , the makers of innovative baby gear , has given its RockaRoo® Baby Rocker a refreshed new look. Originally launched in 2014, the RockaRoo flipped the traditional infant rocker on its head – literally – with the pivot at the base, creating a compact footprint. Today, parents looking for a safe place to comfortably place down their baby have another option with features that include:

When you need a hands-free moment, parents can choose to safely put their babies down in the 4moms MamaRoo Multi-Motion Baby Swing (left) or the refreshed 4moms RockaRoo Baby Rocker (right). (PRNewswire)

A NEW Graphite color that complements any home décor;

NEW removable, interactive toy balls;

Automated front-to-back rocking motion;

Five range of motions settings; and a

Sleek, compact base

"We want to give our parents options when looking for a swing or rocker," explains Amie Stanton, Director of Brand Engagement, 4moms. "Many families are familiar with our popular MamaRoo® Multi-Motion Baby Swing , which moves like parents do – up and down and from side-to-side, but they may not realize that the 4moms RockaRoo Rocker is also an option. Both are great solutions when you need a hands-free moment, depending on which type of motion your baby prefers."

Recipient of the 2014 red dot award for product design, the RockaRoo Baby Rocker retails for $159.99 on 4moms.com and at major retailers, including Amazon, Target, Babylist, buy buy BABY, and other specialty stores. For more information, visit: https://www.4moms.com/products/rockaroo , and to see the RockaRoo in action, visit the 4moms YouTube channel .

About 4moms

4moms® has transformed the baby gear industry by leveraging technology and user-centered design to create dramatically better products, like the 4moms MamaRoo® Multi-Motion Baby Swing that replicates the bouncing and swaying motions parents make when soothing their babies, the 4moms Breeze® Playard that opens or closes in one simple step, the 4moms MamaRoo Sleep® Bassinet, which uses unique motions to help baby fall asleep and stay asleep longer, and the 4moms® Connect High Chair™, which uses magnetic technology to make mealtime easier. The company, founded in 2005 and based in Pittsburgh, Penn, currently sells its products at buy buy BABY , Amazon , Best Buy , Target , W almart , select specialty retailers, 4moms.com and 58 countries across the world.

