Cannabis Retailer Emjay Installs Basketball Hoops into Stores Ahead of March Madness

LOS ANGELES and SAN DIEGO, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To bring the excitement of the March Madness College Basketball tournament to their retail locations this year, Emjay, a cannabis delivery service and retailer, announced today that they have installed custom mini basketball hoops in each of their locations. All of Emjay's customers will have the opportunity to shoot three shots to win a variety of discounts and prizes when spending $100 or more.

The Emjay retail team prides itself on having its locations change shape with what's going on in the world, whether that be a holiday or popular event, such as the famous NCAA tournament.

"Creating engaging experiences at our Emjay locations allows customers to make real connections with our local teams," said Chris Vaughn, CEO of Emjay. "There's no better way to have fun with March Madness than giving people a chance to win prizes and discounts when they're shopping."

The promotion is slated to last throughout the duration of the tournament. You can visit Emjay in either Los Angeles or San Diego . The company also provides delivery throughout each city.

For more information about Emjay in the Los Angeles area, you can visit https://heyemjay.com/cannabis-delivery-los-angeles ; for the San Diego area, you can visit https://heyemjay.com/cannabis-delivery-san-diego/

About Emjay

Launched in early 2019, Emjay is the leading California-based cannabis delivery and retail platform dedicated to creating the best cannabis shopping experience for consumers. Emjay - which has retail locations in Los Angeles and La Mesa California - offers a broader selection than its competitors, available for immediate and scheduled delivery, at prices that match or beat competing dispensaries and services.

