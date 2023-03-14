CINEDIGM, Another Hollywood Story Involving Bad Distribution And Concerning Contractual Breaches In The Entertainment Industry

NEW YORK, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the spring of 2022, Film/Television Studio Dead Talk Media LLC filed a lawsuit against Cinedigm Corporation (Nasdaq: CIDM) on several complaints involving contractual breaches. In March of 2021, Dead Talk Media signed a Streaming Distribution deal with Cinedigm to deliver its Television Talk Show "Dead Talk Live" on Cinedigm's streaming platform Screambox and all the outlets that Screambox streams to, which includes Amazon Prime Video, Roku, and others.

(PRNewswire)

CINEDIGM, Another Hollywood Story Involving Bad Distribution And Concerning Contractual Breaches

"Dead Talk Live" premiered on "Screambox" in August 2021. In the Fall of 2021 Cinedigm stated differing intentions than what was outlined in the contract with Dead Talk Media. The areas of concern where in the reporting section. Including the schedule for reporting and lack of transparency of the numbers being reported.

Cinedigm was also made aware of prominent errors in how "Dead Talk Live" was distributed on their Screambox outlets. Most prominent of those errors being Seasons having the incorrect Episodes and number of Episodes.

Cinedigm's President Gary Loffredo and Chief Operating Officer Yolanda Macias disregarded Dead Talk Media's request for an audit to which they were entitled to under the agreement. No offer for an audit was made until Dead Talk Media filed a lawsuit in the Southern District of New York Federal Court in May of 2022.

Cinedigm is still distributing "Dead Talk Live" content on several of the Screambox outlets. Disregarding the termination of the agreement by Dead Talk Media for failure to correct contractual breaches within the allotted 30 days from Cinedigm being notified of those breaches.

John Vizaniaris, the owner of Dead Talk Media LLC, had this comment:

"This ongoing experience with Cinedigm has left me speechless. These issues could have been resolved without any attorneys. Cinedigm has disregarded an agreement where the issues in dispute are laid out in black and white. Cinedigm continues to air "Dead Talk Live" episodes to this day even though the contracted has been terminated."



Cinedigm is still refusing to take down Dead Talk Media's content from its platform disregarding an agreement made by both parties' attorneys to have the content removed. Dead Talk Media is going to continue to pursue this case in New York State Court till their content is returned to them by Cinedigm.

About Dead Talk Media LLC

Dead Talk Media is a Film/Television Production and Distribution Company behind the hit Entertainment Television Talk Show "Dead Talk Live" featuring Hollywood Celebrity Interviews.

Dead Talk Media Contacts

John Vizaniaris

Founder/President

media@deadtalkmedia.com

Official Websites:

https://deadtalkmedia.com

https://deadtalklive.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dead Talk Media LLC