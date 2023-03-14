HARBOR FOODS ADDS TWO TALENTED LOCAL BUSINESS LEADERS TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

LACEY, Wash., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Harbor Foods, the West Coast's top family-owned, independent distributor, appointed two new members to their Board of Directors. Lynn Kilbourne and Jack Cuniff will join as directors, effective March 2023. Lynn and Jack will replace longtime board members Bob Erickson (20+ years) and Paul Ellingson (9 years). Both provided valuable guidance to Harbor through a pivotal period of our growth, and we thank them for their support. As a 3rd generation family member, Bob will remain connected to Harbor, while Paul will continue to support Harbor Foods as an owner of key industry partner, Bargreen & Ellingson, a family-owned restaurant design and equipment provider.

(PRNewsfoto/Harbor Foods Group) (PRNewswire)

Our board is crucial in helping fuel Harbor's growth while ensuring we continue to align with our company values.

"Our board is crucial in helping fuel Harbor's growth while ensuring we continue to align with our company values. Effective governance is a vital component of a successful family business, and our experienced board members give Harbor additional perspectives and knowledge," said Justin Erickson, Chairman & CEO of Harbor Foods. "As we celebrate our 100th year, our business becomes increasingly complex, and the board's guidance helps us fulfill our purpose of Fortifying Community."

Lynn Kilbourne also serves on the Boards of LLBean and the Joshua Green Corporation. She previously served on the Boards of PMI Worldwide, Saax Underwear, and Z Gallerie. She was the President of Zumiez, Inc. from 2008-2014 after serving as the Executive Vice President, General Merchandise Manager from 2004-2008, when she also helped take the company public. Prior to Zumiez, Lynn held numerous executive positions at The Gap, Inc for 10 years and Chase Manhattan Bank for 5 years.

Jack Cuniff became Chairman of the Board for Les Schwab on January 1, 2023, after five years as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Jack joined Les Schwab in 2008 as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Les Schwab Tire Centers. Prior to Les Schwab, Jack served as Chief Operating Officer of Adidas North America for 10 years, including one year as interim CEO and CFO for 5 years. Jack helped start a company called Sports Incorporated which was eventually sold to Adidas AG.

The 2023 Harbor Foods board of Directors are: Justin Erickson, Chairman & CEO, Michael Erickson, EVP & Director, Jeff Anderson, Director, Jamie Colbourne, Lead Director, T.J. McGill, Director, Lynn Kilbourne, Director, Jack Cuniff, Director.

About Harbor Foods

Harbor Foods is celebrating its 100th year in 2023. It continues its dedicated support for our local entrepreneurs that provide jobs in their communities, bring convenience to busy lives, and invite us all to experience life around the table. Every day. Harbor is proud to receive one of the coveted 2022 Washington's Best Workplaces Awards and recognition as one of Washington's Fastest-growing Private Companies. Harbor Foods is the largest independent 4th generation family-owned distributor on the West Coast, obsessed with the success of each of its 1,200+ team members. Harbor Foods and subsidiaries Harbor Wholesale and Harbor Foodservice serve over 8,000 restaurants, hospitality venues, convenience stores, and independent grocers with a wide selection of local and national products, business solutions, and Harbor-owned Real Fresh Brands™. Brands such as Mountain Fresh™, Via Vita Pizza®, Split Shift®, Watertown Craft Roasted®, Mein Street®, Skippers®, and Scratch Dig-In-Chicken™. Harbor Foods also houses Northlink Logistics, an end-to-end third-party logistics company where our culture and values create a unique hassle-free experience. For additional information, please visit us at harborfoodservice.com or harborfoods.com.

Harbor Wholesale is the owner of all trademarks referenced herein.

Contact

Erika Cottrell, VP Marketing

Erika.Cottrell@harborfoods.com

(800).624.3614

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Harbor Foods