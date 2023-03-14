INDUSTRY VETERAN AND FORMER PRESIDENT OF TYLER PERRY STUDIOS MICHELLE SNEED LAUNCHES ALL-WOMEN LED CONTENT STUDIO A FEW GOOD WOMEN PRODUCTIONS

LOS ANGELES, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, industry veteran and former president of Tyler Perry Studios Michelle Sneed, announces the launch of A Few Good Women Productions. As a full-service content studio combining the attributes of a traditional film studio with that of a production company, A Few Good Women Productions embraces projects driven by complex and dynamic characters who represent diverse people, places, cultures and concepts with the belief "that as long as there's a great story and vision, we can make it come to life." Led by an all-women team, A Few Good Women Productions is a first-of-its kind model with the ability to green light and maintain project autonomy through every phase of acquisition, development, financing, production, licensing and distribution.

"We're building the space that we've always wanted to be a part of, where the most authentic, innovative, and diverse talents – both in front of and behind the camera – can shine and we, as a highly experienced all-women executive team can level the playing field by provisioning the deserved compensation, equity and credit currency for those who look like us and beyond," said Michelle Sneed, Founder and CEO of A Few Good Women Productions. "The power to greenlight and underwrite diverse projects through a premium lens with high integrity deal making starts at the top and is mission critical to the future and standing of multicultural executives, creatives, producers and storytellers."

Founder and CEO Michelle Sneed is a seasoned industry executive with over 17 years of experience in television and film production. As the first woman president of Tyler Perry Studios, Sneed oversaw production for all film, television and new media projects. During her tenure in this role, she led the launches of and executive produced several new series resulting in over 450 episodes of television as well as three feature films including the top-rated BET and BET+ series "Sistas, "The Oval," "Ruthless," "Bruh" and "All The Queen's Men"; the Nickelodeon series "Young Dylan"; Netflix films "A Fall From Grace," "A Madea Homecoming" and "A Jazzman's Blues." Prior to this, Sneed served as director of physical production for BET Networks where she oversaw and executed multiple scripted, docufilms and live shows including the coveted BET Awards and the critically acclaimed late night talk show, "The Rundown With Robin Thede."

A graduate of Michigan State University, Sneed is a member of the Producers Guild of America and serves on the Board of Governors for the Paley Center as well as the Dream Chasers Foundation. She is also the recipient of the 2022 Girls With Gifts "Givers Award" and has been recognized multiple times by The Hollywood Reporter on their Women In Entertainment Power 100 list as well as Essence Magazine's Black Women In Hollywood.

ABOUT A FEW GOOD WOMEN PRODUCTIONS

A Few Good Women Productions is a content studio and full-service production company specializing in the financing, development, production, licensing and distribution of premium content across film, television and new media platforms. True to its namesake, A Few Good Women Productions is led by a diverse executive leadership team who embrace projects driven by complex and dynamic characters that represent diverse people, places, cultures, and concepts.

