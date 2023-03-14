Kinder Joy® Continues Partnership with Local Zoos and Aquariums to Create Special Easter Moments Nationwide

Ferrero's iconic confection brand is offering families a chance to hop into Easter fun with their seasonal offerings, egg-citing activities, prizes and more

PARSIPPANY, N.J., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinder Joy®, the delicious treat plus toy made specially to help parents create joyful moments of surprise for their children, is returning to local zoos and aquariums across the country for the second year in a row, bringing imaginative Easter egg hunts to families across the country.

Each event will bring the delicious treat + toy to life with festive activities such as breakfast with the animals, scavenger hunts with Kinder Joy prizes, opportunities for guests to learn more about animals from zoo ambassadors, and more. Guests will also have a chance to enjoy the Easter-themed Kinder Joy eggs complete with a collection of twelve toys inspired by fun outdoor games such a sack race, soccer, basket and ring toss; as well as an assortment of seasonal offerings such as the Kinder Chocolate mini eggs, Kinder six-count spring animal hollow figures and Kinder chocolate-filled figures.

"Fostering moments of play between parents and their children that inspire joy, spark imagination and spur excitement is what Kinder Joy is all about," said Miguel Zorilla, Vice President of the Kinder Joy brand. "We are thrilled to build on the success of our initial partnership last year with zoos across the country to ensure connection and fun are at the center of shared family experiences during this Easter season and beyond."

Dates and participating locations include:

March 25 : Dallas Zoo

April 1 : Bergen County Zoo

April 1 : San Francisco Zoo

April 2 : Phoenix Zoo

April 2 : Riverbanks Zoo

April 8 : Lincoln Park Zoo

April 8 : Cincinnati Zoo

April 8 : Ripley's Aquarium of Smokies

Guests are welcome to extend their stay throughout the day. For more information on the events and details on tickets, visit the website of your local zoo or aquarium. For more information on the Kinder® brand and where to find Kinder Joy® eggs in retail, please visit www.Kinder.com, Kinder US Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Kinder Joy

Kinder Joy® is part of the portfolio of brands by Ferrero U.S.A., Inc., the confectionery company known also for Ferrero Rocher®, Tic Tac® and Nutella® The Original Hazelnut Spread®. Kinder Joy® first broke onto the U.S. confectionery scene in 2018, quickly winning over American consumers with its delicious creamy layers, chocolate-covered wafer bites and exciting surprise toy. It has quickly become a beloved treat and toy, earning the title of "2019 Product of the Year" within the Kids Novelty Snack category by Product of the Year USA. For more information on the Kinder® brand and where to find Kinder Joy® eggs in retail, please visit www.Kinder.com, Kinder US Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Ferrero

The Ferrero Group brings joy to people around the world with beloved treats including Kinder®, Nutella®, Ferrero Rocher® and Tic Tac®. Ferrero Group is one of the world's largest sweet-packaged food companies, with over 35 iconic brands sold in more than 170 countries. More than 38,000 "Ferrerians" are committed to helping people celebrate life's special moments with high-quality products. Commitment to the planet and communities in which we operate are at the heart of Ferrero Group's family culture. Our programs and partnerships ensure our work is environmentally sustainable and beneficial to local communities.

Ferrero entered the North American market in 1969 and has grown to more than 5,100 employees in 15 plants and warehouses, and eight offices in North America across the United States, Canada and the Caribbean. It has expanded its presence and portfolio with the addition of iconic brands such as Butterfinger®, CRUNCH®, Keebler®, Famous Amos®, Mother's Cookies®, and other distinctive cookie and chocolate brands. Follow @FerreroNACorp on Twitter and Instagram. www.ferreronorthamerica.com.

