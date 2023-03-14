The National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) Unveils Quivers as an Endorsed Service Provider

Endorsement from esteemed trade association validates Quivers' commitment to omnichannel solutions

SALT LAKE CITY, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quivers , the leading Omnichannel Toolkit for specialty brands and retailers, was today unveiled as an Endorsed Service Provider for the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) . This endorsement serves as a testament to the quality of Quivers' software solutions, which enable music brands and retailers to seamlessly integrate their in-store and online operations.

As an Endorsed Service Provider, NAMM recognizes Quivers as a company that meets its rigorous standards for innovation.

Hitting the Right Notes, Together

NAMM is the world's largest trade association for the music products industry, representing more than 10,000 retailers, manufacturers and distributors. The organization is dedicated to promoting and advancing the interests of its members by providing them with the resources and tools they need to succeed in an ever-changing industry. As an Endorsed Service Provider , Quivers has been recognized by NAMM as a company that meets its rigorous standards for innovation, service, and support.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as a NAMM Endorsed Service Provider," said Ruben Martin, CEO of Quivers. "Our team is driven by helping brands offer amazing omnichannel experiences through collaboration. We're delighted to expand our reach in an industry that we're so passionate about."

The Quivers Omnichannel Toolkit is fine-tuned for music brands and retailers, allowing them to manage their online and offline operations from a single, centralized platform. Quivers empowers brands to offer in-demand fulfillment options like Buy Online, Pick Up In-Store (BOPIS), Ship-from-Store, and White Glove Delivery on their websites by leveraging independent retailers for fulfillment, meaning:

Brands increase consumer engagement and conversion while growing wholesale and independent stocking positions.

Retailers benefit from increased foot traffic and inventory turns, with more opportunities to upsell, cross-sell, and offer value-added services such as product setup and customization.

Quivers is now providing exclusive perks to NAMM members who sign up for its Omnichannel Toolkit. To learn more about Quivers, please visit quivers.com .

About Quivers

Quivers is the leading Omnichannel Toolkit for specialty brands and retailers. Quivers bridges the gap between online and offline shopping by offering unique features to drive growth and performance while powering the very best in local fulfillment.

