Marrow Access Technologies Announces US Market Release of Novel Cartilage Repair Solution for Ankle

The SmartShot® microneedling device is a new option for ankle joint preservation that is 67 percent less disruptive to subchondral bone and provides improved healing compared to traditional marrow stimulation techniques

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marrow Access Technologies announced the full US market release of its newest advancement of the SmartShot marrow access device, designed specifically to address the unique needs of ankle joint preservation.

"I think SmartShot will revolutionize how we perform marrow stimulation." - Dr. Carroll Jones , Orthopedic Surgeon

"Our engineering team worked closely with top cartilage researchers and foot and ankle surgeon thought leaders to bring this newest innovation to market," said Joseph Saladino, CEO and co-founder of Marrow Access Technologies. "We leveraged cartilage research from multiple independent laboratories to create a cost-effective and straightforward treatment option for ankle cartilage injuries."

SmartShot uses a patented mechanism to create deep, microneedle channels into bone to stimulate the patient's own natural healing reaction. The penetration of the outer layers of bone allows blood and stem cells from within the bone marrow to activate cartilage, ligament and tendon healing. In a recently published, independently funded and peer-reviewed animal study, researchers at the University of Pennsylvania concluded that SmartShot best preserved the underlying subchondral bone compared to traditional marrow access approaches.

Dr. Norman Waldrop, Orthopedic Foot and Ankle Surgeon at the Andrews Institute (Birmingham, AL) and Physician Consultant for the University of Alabama and the New Orleans Saints, is a surgeon advisor and one of the first in the world to use SmartShot to treat ankle injuries.

"SmartShot has allowed me to effectively treat focal chondral defects, even in patients with very hard bone. The unique mechanism of action and geometry of this newest iteration of SmartShot will enable less invasive treatment of cartilage injuries that are traditionally difficult to access."

Dr. Carroll Jones, Orthopedic Foot and Ankle Surgeon at OrthoCarolina (Charlotte, NC) was also among the first to use SmartShot to treat patients with cartilage injuries of the ankle.

"The science shows SmartShot stimulates healing that results in more consistent remodeling, and I think SmartShot will revolutionize how we perform marrow stimulation."

SmartShot is commercially available in the United States with rapidly expanding distribution.

Marrow Access Technologies

Founded in 2017, Marrow Access Technologies is focused on developing orthopedic surgical solutions that leverage the body's natural healing for repair and regeneration of cartilage and other soft tissue. The platform SmartShot marrow access device is indicated for treatment of injuries in the knee, hip, shoulder, ankle, wrist, and elbow and has been used successfully in more than 1,000 patients.

For more information about Marrow Access Technologies, please visit www.marrowaccess.com

