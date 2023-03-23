BlueHalo Expands Executive Leadership Team to Support Rapid Growth Across Enduring Platform;...

McNeely Named Chief Administrative Officer; Clum Named Sector President, Corporate Executive Vice President

ARLINGTON, Va., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueHalo, a leading provider to the national security community of critical capabilities and technologies across Space, Air, and Cyber domains, announced today the promotion of Mary Clum to Corporate Executive Vice President (EVP) and Sector President of its Labs Innovation Center as well as Mark McNeely to Chief Administrative Officer.

Clum will oversee BlueHalo's product innovation and manufacturing operations, bringing more than 20 years of industry experience to her new role along with a passion for the organization's people and mission. Prior to this role, Clum served as Vice President of Technical Solutions and Systems at BlueHalo since 2019.

McNeely steps into his new role having served as Senior Vice President for Contracts and Procurement for BlueHalo since 2020. As Chief Administrative Officer, he will continue to lead the growing scope of proposal, contracting, and risk management activities while also overseeing the company's corporate legal, insurance, and real estate agreements. McNeely will be integral to the coordination of export control and compliance activities as BlueHalo continues to expand into international markets.

"BlueHalo has seen tremendous growth and prosperity over the past few years, leading to increasingly complex contracts and an expansion of our procurement operations," said Mark McNeely, BlueHalo Chief Administrative Officer. "I am truly thankful to my team for their commitment to the mission and their excellence in execution every day. With deep gratitude for the trust being placed in me by our executive leadership, I look forward to the work we will continue to do together to deliver new technologies, capabilities, and solutions to our customers."

"This is an exciting time at BlueHalo as we transition incredibly innovative concepts, prototypes, and small batch productions into full-scale manufacturing to deploy capabilities to those who need it most as quickly as possible," said Mary Clum, BlueHalo Corporate EVP and Sector President. "I am truly thankful for this opportunity and honored to lead an incredible team of innovators and problem solvers as we work to develop new technologies and manufacture critical capabilities to support our national security posture."

"Both Mary and Mark have been integral to BlueHalo's success, and I am excited for what they will continue to bring to the team. Our ability to out-innovate in the market has helped catapult BlueHalo into a leading alternative prime for our customers," said Jonathan Moneymaker, BlueHalo Chief Executive Officer. "Mark has led BlueHalo through complex contracting and procurement successes while Mary has led teams that are pioneering many of our directed energy and space technology advancements. Their leadership in these new roles will continue to push BlueHalo forward as an enduring, disruptive platform delivering critical technologies and services across all our key mission areas."

