Medal of Honor Survey Shows Majority of Americans Agree that Society would be Better with Stronger Values

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new poll on behalf of the Medal of Honor Foundation delivered a clear message that there is a substantial gap between the values Americans see as important and how they believe those same values are taught and lived in society today.

The survey, conducted by Ipsos, a global research company, found that nearly four in five Americans (79%) believe having strong values and character is important to Americans. Yet, the poll also shows that seven in ten (71%) believe that there is not enough focus on values in American society today. A strong majority of Americans (87%) agree that society would be a better place if we had stronger values, and 77% say that society is less values-oriented than in previous generations.

The poll asked respondents about character and values broadly, in addition to their views on the core values most associated with the Medal of Honor, the nation's highest award for valor in combat. They are courage, sacrifice, citizenship, integrity, commitment, and patriotism.

The first-ever Medal of Honor Values Survey was released just three days before National Medal of Honor Day, which honors the 3,516 people who have received the award. There are currently 65 living Medal of Honor Recipients, veterans of the Korean and Vietnam Wars and the Global War on Terror.

Less emphasis on values and lack of exposure to the right role models are seen as the biggest challenges to youth being able to learn values. Schools no longer figure prominently in values education.

Other key findings from the survey are that Americans now see social media as the top place where young people are learning values and that schools are no longer one of the leading places for values to be learned. Additionally, not enough exposure to the right kind of role models is seen as one of the biggest challenges to youth being able to learn values.

Respondents rated school (36%) as the second most likely place where they themselves learned values, topped only by home and family (85%). Places of worship (35%) and friends or friends' parents (33%) followed closely.





School fell to sixth place (24%) when respondents were asked where young people learn values today. The primary places where young people today learn values, according to those polled, are social media (53%) and home and family (46%), followed by the Internet (36%), friends (34%), and television, media, or entertainment (28%).





Nine in ten Americans (91%) believe there are challenges to youth being able to learn values and character traits today.





The biggest perceived challenges for youth are less emphasis on values and character and not enough exposure to the right kind of role models (47% each).

Overall, the poll results clearly show a need to regain schools' prominence in values education, by providing programs, educational experiences, and role models for students. These are all areas that Medal of Honor Recipients have been delivering since the Congressional Medal of Honor Society was founded in 1958 by Congress.

Recipients continue to serve and follow the mission to "to inspire and stimulate our youth to become worthy citizens of our country" through outreach, education and preservation programs, including the Congressional Medal of Honor Character Development Program, Medal of Honor Museum, Congressional Medal of Honor Outreach Programs, and the annual Congressional Medal of Honor Citizen Honors Awards for Valor and Service being held on Medal of Honor Day, March 25, in Arlington, Virginia.

Medal of Honor Recipient and Congressional Medal of Honor Society President Leroy Petry said, "Having a strong foundation of values is important no matter who you are or what you do. We look forward to using the data from this poll to enhance our values-centered education and outreach programs."

Medal of Honor Foundation Chairman David McIntyre added, "This poll shows us that, as a society, we do have our work cut out for us when it comes to strengthening our values, but I believe that the good news is that no group is more worthy of emulation than our nation's Medal of Honor Recipients as we seek champions of strong values and those who can serve as role models."

'Additional key findings of the poll:

The poll, which included a sample of 220 active duty and military veterans, found that members of this group (86%) are more likely than the general population to find strong values and character important.





When asked to rate the importance of specific values, nine in ten Americans say that integrity (93%), courage (93%), commitment (93%), and citizenship (91%) are very or somewhat important. Slightly less, but a strong majority, nonetheless, say the same of sacrifice (84%) and patriotism (82%).





While nearly three in four Americans agree that the Medal of Honor is a very distinctive recognition (74%), just 23% report being able to name a Recipient of the Medal of Honor. This is compared to 69% who can name an Olympic Gold Medalist, 59% who can name a Nobel Peace Prize Recipient, and 55% who can name an Oscar winner.

Topline and methodology can be found here. Graphs and presentation can be found here.

About the Medal of Honor Foundation

The Medal of Honor Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit established in 1999 to support and advance the mission of the Congressional Medal of Honor Society. The Foundation's board of directors is composed of both Medal of Honor Recipients and non-Recipients. The Society and Foundation rely solely on private philanthropy – gifts from individuals, corporations, and foundations – and receive no government funding. The Foundation is a 4-Star Rated Charity as rated by Charity Navigator.

The Congressional Medal of Honor Society is the only organization chartered by Congress to support Recipients. Although the Medal of Honor traces its origins back to 1861, it wasn't until 1958 that Congress and President Eisenhower chartered a specific organization to address the work and well-being of Recipients.

Today the Society creates a bond between Recipients while keeping their memories alive, protecting the legacy of the Medal, and promoting the values and ideals upon which our country was founded. Learn more at www.cmohs.org.

About Ipsos

Ipsos is one of the largest market research and polling companies globally, operating in 90 markets and employing over 18,000 people.

Our passionately curious research professionals, analysts and scientists have built unique multi-specialist capabilities that provide true understanding and powerful insights into the actions, opinions and motivations of citizens, consumers, patients, customers or employees. We serve more than 5,000 clients across the world with 75 business solutions.

Founded in France in 1975, Ipsos is listed on the Euronext Paris since July 1st, 1999. The company is part of the SBF 120 and the Mid-60 index and is eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (SRD).

ISIN code FR0000073298, Reuters ISOS.PA, Bloomberg IPS:FP www.ipsos.com

