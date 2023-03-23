Strategic Value Partners Adds Richards and Spiridonov to Leadership of Investment-Operating Team in North America and Europe

Dave Richards Appointed Co-Head of Investment-Operating Team in North America

Sergei Spiridonov Appointed Co-Head of Investment-Operating Team in Europe

GREENWICH, Conn., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Strategic Value Partners, LLC and its affiliates ("SVP"), a global investment firm focused on private credit opportunities with over $17 billion of assets under management, today announced the appointment of Dave Richards as Managing Director and Co-Head of its Investment-Operating Team in North America and Sergei Spiridonov as Managing Director and Co-Head of its Investment-Operating Team in Europe.

The addition of Messrs. Richards and Spiridonov expands SVP's Investment-Operating Team to 15 professionals globally. Members of the Investment-Operating Team sit within and coordinate closely with SVP's Investment Team of more than 80 professionals, working to drive improvements in strategy, execution and performance across the firm's portfolio, especially within the 15 companies with more than 70,000 employees where SVP-managed funds and accounts own a controlling interest or have significant influence. This close coordination between SVP's operations and financial investment professionals fosters a seamless exchange of insights throughout the ownership period.

Mr. Richards joins SVP from Advent International, where he spent 14 years helping grow the firm's global Portfolio Support Group, refining its broad set of capabilities focused on supporting management teams in the development and implementation of value creation plans. Prior to Advent, Mr. Richards was with Bain & Company, providing private equity clients with due diligence and portfolio company support. Earlier in his career, Mr. Richards worked at A.T. Kearney and Kraft Foods.

Mr. Spiridonov joins SVP from Sun Capital, where he served as Managing Director of Operations, following his role as Group COO and Operating Partner at the firm, which he joined in 2015. Prior to Sun Capital, Mr. Spiridonov led the strategic transformation team at Tesco, focusing primarily on resetting the direction of the international business. Before Tesco, he was a partner at McKinsey & Company, where over the course of 11 years he worked with a wide range of consumer and retail businesses across Europe and the U.S. He previously held positions as Chairman of the Supervisory Board at CNC Holding BV and Non-Executive Board Member at Bonmarche.

In their respective new roles, Mr. Richards will partner with Jonathan Waggoner, Managing Director and Co-Head of the Investment-Operating Team in North America, and Mr. Spiridonov will partner with Paul Marchand, Managing Director and Co-Head of the Investment-Operating team in Europe.

"We are delighted that Dave and Sergei have joined Strategic Value Partners. They bring tremendous experience and strong records of achieving operational excellence through years of work at top global investment and consulting firms, as well as within companies," said Victor Khosla, SVP's Founder and Chief Investment Officer. "Our Investment-Operating team is a true differentiator in how we drive meaningful transformations within our portfolio companies. We are excited to scale our operating team with top talent to support the incredible opportunities ahead of us."

About SVP

SVP is a global investment firm that focuses on event-driven, special situations, private equity and financing opportunities. The firm uses a combination of sourcing, financial and operational expertise to unlock value in complex situations. Today SVP manages over $17 billion in assets under management, and since inception, has invested nearly $44 billion of capital, including more than $17 billion in Europe. The firm, established by Victor Khosla in 2001, has approximately 170 employees, including approximately 80 investment professionals, across its main offices in Greenwich (CT) and London, and a presence in Tokyo. Learn more at www.SVPGlobal.com.

Media Contacts

North America

Kekst CNC

Todd Fogarty, Richard Goldman, Katie Coleman

SVPGlobal@kekstcnc.com

(212) 521-4800

Europe

Greenbrook Communications

James Madsen, Mikaela Murekian, Fanni Bodri

svp@greenbrookpr.com

+44 20 7952 2000

