FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. and SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gemini BioProducts Holding, Inc. ("GeminiBio" or the "Company"), a portfolio company of BelHealth Investment Partners, LLC ("BelHealth"), a Florida-based healthcare private equity firm, and BroadOak Capital Partners, a life science focused investment firm, announced today the appointment of Bryan Poltilove to the Board of Directors.

GeminiBio Strengthens Board of Directors with Addition of Bryan Poltilove

Mr. Poltilove is an operating partner at BroadOak Capital Partners and leads the firm's investments in cell and gene therapy, bioproduction, and cell biology. Previously, Bryan spent 12 years with Thermo Fisher Scientific, where he served as Vice President and General Manager. Bryan grew the company's cell-and-gene therapy business organically at 50%+ CAGR and through acquisitions, including Brammer Bio. Prior to Thermo Fisher, Bryan served as Director of Revenue Strategy & Operations at the Corporate Executive Board and held several commercial strategy roles with Johnson & Johnson. Bryan holds B.S. degrees in both Chemical Engineering and Economics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology as well as an M.B.A. from the J.L. Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

Brian Parker, CEO of GeminiBio added, "BroadOak has been a great partner and has supported GeminiBio as an investor with experience in our industry. Bryan's deep knowledge of the cell and gene therapy sector will provide a meaningful perspective to our company. I very much look forward to working with him as a member of our Board of Directors."

"I am excited to join the GeminiBio Board at such a pivotal time in the company's evolution," said Bryan Poltilove. "I look forward to working with the team to help execute on their growth plan."

About BelHealth Investment Partners

BelHealth Investment Partners, based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is a healthcare private equity firm focused on lower middle market companies. BelHealth has a unique combination of investing, executive management, and entrepreneurial experience. BelHealth acquires majority positions in entrepreneur-owned companies that it believes will benefit from its extensive operating and private equity investment expertise. For more information, visit www.belhealth.com.

About GeminiBio

Founded in 1985, GeminiBio serves the global biotechnology industry, from basic research to commercial production, with a focus on helping our customers accelerate the development of life enhancing biotherapeutics by streamlining and improving their cell culture and process liquid manufacturing workflows. The company's products are organized into two core verticals – Cell Culture Solutions and Process Liquid Solutions. Located in West Sacramento, California, GeminiBio has 57,000 square feet of cGMP manufacturing space that is segregated between animal origin free and animal component manufacturing. GeminiBio is an ISO 13485 certified, FDA registered Class 1 Medical Device Manufacturer, aligned with 21 CFR Part 820. For more information, visit www.geminibio.com.

About BroadOak Capital Partners

BroadOak Capital Partners is a life science focused, boutique financial institution that provides direct investment and investment banking services to companies in the research tools and consumables, diagnostics, and biopharma services sectors. BroadOak has led or participated in investments in over 60 companies across multiple funds and investment vehicles. For more information, visit broadoak.com

