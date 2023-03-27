Cresta Expands its Generative AI Solutions for the Contact Center

Contact center customers can harness AI to retain customers and tap new revenue streams

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresta , a leading provider of generative AI for intelligent contact centers, today announced the introduction of several new solutions and enhancements to its Cresta Real Time Intelligence Platform, a comprehensive portfolio of AI-powered products and solutions that seamlessly work together to help organizations grow revenues and retain customers.

Businesses are increasingly intrigued by the prospects of generative AI but only willing to invest in the technology if there is a tangible ROI. Powered by generative AI, these new solutions help contact center and sales teams become more effective by identifying the behaviors and drivers that improve business outcomes.

"With AI reaching an inflection point, companies across industries are trying to navigate the hype and determine how to use this technology to drive more business efficiencies," said Ping Wu, VP of Engineering & Product at Cresta. "These new solutions will help businesses overcome this challenge by underpinning their sales and service strategies with deep insights based on customer conversations with their best agents."

Drive Revenue Growth by Narrowing the Sales Performance Gap

The new Cresta Sales for Revenue Growth solution helps revenue generating contact centers and service to sales teams build and follow bespoke playbooks that are proven to improve business outcomes and narrow the gap between top and bottom performers. Powered by Cresta's powerful generative AI engine, sales organizations can quickly discover the behaviors and tactics that are proven to drive revenue and reinforce them in every customer conversation with real-time coaching.

Cresta Sales for Revenue Growth helps managers and agents improve revenue performance as quickly as possible by helping teams identify winning sales behaviors, providing visibility into 100% of conversations to ensure key behaviors are followed, and through real-time coaching to make agents more effective and improve business results.

Increase Agent Effectiveness Through Outcome-Oriented Coaching and Business Insights

Most organizations still review only a portion of customer conversations to determine effectiveness and compliance. The lack of visibility into what is actually happening makes it difficult, if not impossible, to bridge the performance gap between the behavior of their high and low performing agents. Organizations also find they lack the data to identify which behaviors most impact agent performance and the tools to drive effective coaching at scale.

The new Cresta Post-Call solution improves the effectiveness of contact centers by providing managers and supervisors with insights to identify and prioritize the key behaviors driving business success, along with the ability to ensure consistency by automatically reviewing agent adherence to behaviors in every conversation. This timely, personalized coaching helps agents improve their performance.

Cresta's three-step process to improve agent performance includes: identifying the behaviors that drive positive business outcomes, driving agent adherence through training and personalized coaching, and measuring results for continuous improvement.

Improve Self-Service Effectiveness by Identifying Reasons Why Customers Are Engaging

Cresta also announced several enhancements to the Cresta Intelligent Automation solution and the company's virtual agent product that help businesses build savvier and more effective chatbots. These enhancements include:

Topic Discovery – Automatically identifies high volume use cases from all historical conversation transcripts. The Topic Discovery feature gives visibility into where to automate to have the biggest impact, and changes in use case composition as markets change.

Intent Modeling – Identifies and trains intents modeled from real data, ensuring high performance Natural Language Understanding (NLU) recognition. Since training of intents is on real customer utterances, no synthetic training phrases are required.

Flow Modeling – Provides for conversational transparency to understand the paths customers take and the associated outcomes. With Flow Modeling, it is easy to determine which paths have the highest positive impact along with the characteristics that lead to positive outcomes.

Automated Labeling – Uses the latest innovation in Large Language Models to automatically surface and suggest labels. The result is a reduction in labor-intensive manual labeling of tasks and faster time to value.

Cresta's customers have seen sales increase by 10%, ramp time reduced by 2x, CSAT improve by 20%, and agents have saved up to five hours in repetitive tasks per week. CarMax , Blue Nile , Earthlink , Holiday Inn Club Vacations , Porsche , and Intuit are among the leading companies using Cresta to improve the productivity of their contact center operations.

About Cresta

Cresta makes every customer interaction excellent. Cresta turns real-time intelligence into real-time action to make the contact center smarter – and every agent and manager more productive. Powering customer experiences for companies like CarMax, Blue Nile, Earthlink, Intuit, and Porsche, Cresta is real-time AI for the real world.

