Mohr Partners Continues US Brokerage Expansion with Key Hires in Nevada

DALLAS, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohr Partners, Inc., a top-three global occupier-focused corporate real estate services firm, is continuing its United States expansion by recruiting Lisamarie Wand and John Clark to establish a new office in Reno, Nevada.

Lisamarie Wand will serve as the firm's market leader and broker of record for Nevada. Mohr Partners is committed to grow its presence throughout Nevada with plans to open an office in Las Vegas.

"I am excited to be joining Mohr Partners," Wand said. "This will provide my occupier clients with a robust and sophisticated advisory and brokerage platform including site selection, labor analytics, incentive negotiation, lease administration/accounting, project & facilities management in addition to transaction management. My investor clients will also benefit from the services and capabilities of Mohr Partners' capital markets group which focuses on national buy-side/sell-side transactions as well as creative debt financing and capital raising capabilities."

Robert Shibuya, Mohr Partners Chairman & CEO added, "Mohr Partners has a long history in Nevada helping our global clients with their local transaction requirements in the Reno and Las Vegas areas working with various partners. Lisamarie and her team will now allow us to serve our clients in Nevada under the Mohr Partners flag going forward."

Prior to joining Mohr Partners, both Wand and Clark worked with eXp Commercial.

About Mohr Partners, Inc. Mohr Partners, Inc. is a global corporate real estate advisor, providing corporate tenants with an integrated set of portfolio services including strategic planning, business intelligence, lease administration/accounting & FASB ASC 842 compliance, research and site selection, labor analytics, project and construction management, comprehensive demographics analysis, economic incentives negotiations and transaction management. Since 1986, Mohr Partners has been managing real estate portfolios for corporations, and each year completes transactions for its clients in all 50 U.S. states, all provinces of Canada and locations around the world. Mohr Partners seamlessly provides corporate real estate services globally through its strategic alliance partners in Canada, Mexico/Latin America, EMEA and Asia Pacific. For more information on Mohr Partners, please visit www.mohrpartners.com.

