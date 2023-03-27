Scotty McCreery Kicks Off UScellular Music Campaign to Celebrate Hometown Connections

"Locally Grown, Locally Live" Showcases Six National Music Artists from UScellular Communities

CHICAGO, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, UScellular is launching its "Locally Grown, Locally Live" music campaign to showcase prominent recording artists and the people and places that have shaped who they are today.

UScellular is teaming up with country music singer/songwriter Scotty McCreery, who has earned five consecutive No.1 hits on the Billboard country chart in the last few years, to spotlight his hometown connection as well as five other musical artists from UScellular's markets who are breaking through on a national stage:

Greylan James - Knoxville, Tennessee

Kalie Shorr - Portland, Maine

Corey Kent - Bixby, Oklahoma

Hailey Whitters - Shueyville, Iowa

Morgan Wade - Floyd, Virginia

The campaign kicks off March 27 with the "Locally Grown, Locally Live" VIP Fan Experience Sweepstakes and runs through May 28. There will also be special appearances from all the "Locally Grown, Locally Live" artists at the UScellular Connection Stage, headlined by McCreery, at Summerfest music festival in Milwaukee, Wis., on July 8.

"At UScellular, we connect people to what matters most. The two letters at the beginning of our name speak volumes about who we are as a company and how we show up for our communities" said Verchele Roberts, vice president of brand management for UScellular. "Music brings us together so we're celebrating artists across the country who cultivate genuine connections with their fans."

There are a variety of opportunities for fans to engage with the artists, including a dedicated website with artist videos at locallygrown.uscellular.com and an original Spotify playlist, curated to showcase these talented artists.

UScellular will celebrate each artist and their stories on its social media channels. On April 5 at 8:00 p.m. CT, McCreery will host an "Ask Me Anything" Instagram Live session where fans will have a chance to ask questions and interact with him. Details are available on the UScellular Instagram page.

"I love how UScellular is creating an opportunity for me and other artists to stay connected with fans in communities across the country," said McCreery. "The amazing people in my hometown of Garner, N.C., helped give me my start in music, and it's great to see that UScellular is working in a similar way to show how they are committed to enriching the communities they serve."

To learn more about the program and to register for the sweepstakes, go to locallygrown.uscellular.com.

About UScellular

UScellular is the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to help customers stay connected to the things that matter most. The Chicago-based carrier provides a strong, reliable network supported by the latest technology and offers a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers' lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations. Through its After School Access Project , the company has pledged to provide hotspots and service to help up to 50,000 youth connect to reliable internet. Additionally, UScellular has price protected all of its plans, promising not to increase prices through at least the end of 2024. To learn more about UScellular, visit one of its retail stores or www.uscellular.com . To get the latest news, visit newsroom.uscellular.com .

About Scotty McCreery

Scotty McCreery's Same Truck: The Deluxe Album is available now on vinyl, CD and digital formats, and contains two No. 1 RIAA Gold-certified hit songs "You Time" and "Damn Strait," and his current single "It Matters to Her." In total, McCreery has achieved 5 consecutive No. 1 hits in the last few years, including the two mentioned above as well as an additional three from his last album Seasons Change, the RIAA Gold-certified project which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Album chart: the RIAA Double Platinum-certified "Five More Minutes," the RIAA Platinum-certified "This Is It," which stayed at the top of the charts for two weeks, and RIAA Gold-certified "In Between." McCreery co-wrote all 11 songs on Seasons Change, which Rolling Stone named as one of the "40 Best Country and Americana Albums of 2018." Four of his albums have debuted at No. 1 on a Billboard Albums chart, with current combined sales surpassing 4 million copies. The North Carolina native has earned one Double Platinum, four Platinum and four Gold singles; one Platinum and two Gold albums; won the 10th season of "American Idol" in 2011; was named the ACM New Artist of the Year in 2011; won the CMT Music Award for Breakthrough Video of the Year ('The Trouble with Girls') in 2012; and BMI Awards for writing One of the Top 50 Country Songs of the Year five times (in 2015 for "See You Tonight," in 2018 for "Five More Minutes," in 2019 for "This is It," in 2021 for "In Between," and in 2022 for "You Time"). His song "Five More Minutes" inspired two popular holiday movies which aired on the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Network: "Five More Minutes" in 2021 and "Five More Minutes: Moments Like These" in 2022. McCreery launched his recording career by making history in 2011 as both the first country artist and the youngest male artist of any genre to debut his first studio album, the Platinum-certified Clear as Day, at No. 1 on the all-genre Billboard Top 200 Albums chart. For more information, visit www.ScottyMcCreery.com.

