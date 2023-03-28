Experlogix Releases 2023 CPQ and Document Automation Trends Report

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Experlogix, a global leader in CPQ (Configure, Price, Quote) and document automation solutions, reveals four key trends for business technology in 2023, with the desire for accessible and secure software topping the list.

The report explores the pressures companies face as they grow their businesses while supporting hybrid workplaces. The findings also identify the factors that business leaders consider most important for their future technology purchases.

"Our goal was to find out from business leaders how CPQ and document automation technology is impacting their workflows and what challenges are causing the most friction right now," said Bill Fox, CEO of Experlogix. "The big takeaways for me are the high demand for solutions that non-technical users can leverage, and how employees feel better about their work when they are adequately supported to use the tools at their disposal."

Key CPQ and document automation trends from the report include:

Accessibility and security will be the top tech concerns in 2023. Respondents said implementing low-code or no-code solutions (78 percent) as well as ensuring data security (74 percent) will be critical to scaling business. Investment all the way down. The two most common barriers to user adoption of CPQ and document automation technology were employee training and leadership support. A cause for optimism. Medium-sized businesses (49 percent) are the most optimistic amid macroeconomic disruption and place the most value on improving the employee experience as a strategy for customer success and retention. It's the little things. A majority of business leaders said CPQ and document automation tools have a demonstrable impact on business success by enabling teams to work faster and more confidently. The technology resulted in significant improvements in customer interactions, employee experience, and profitability.

The report also discusses the critical challenges addressed when companies of any size optimize CPQ and document automating technology investments for success.

Top challenges CPQ addresses:

Processing customer quotes at speed

Improving adoption and utilization of existing solutions

Ensuring customer quotes align with actual production capabilities

Top challenges document automation addresses:

Aligning sales and production

Improving adoption and utilization of existing solutions

Improving internal and external communication

Discover more insights by downloading the full report from Experlogix.

About Experlogix

Experlogix develops CPQ (Configure, Price, Quote), document generation and document automation solutions that help organizations worldwide to transform processes, elevate the customer experience and create unprecedented efficiency. Headquartered in the United States and the Netherlands, Experlogix helps thousands of clients around the world optimize their processes, while delivering more value for their customers.

Experlogix CPQ empowers sales teams to deliver more accurate quotes in a fraction of the time, while also offering the flexibility to fit the needs of virtually any configurable product or service ecosystem. Experlogix Document Automation streamlines routine document generation, automation and management, making it easy for business users to build robust, media-rich document templates and turn manual processes into seamless, automated workflows.

