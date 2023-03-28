Flexential® Announces Access to Oracle Cloud via FastConnect

Expanded offerings add new low latency interconnection options for customers

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexential, a leading provider of data center colocation, cloud and connectivity, and a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced it will offer connectivity to Oracle Cloud through Oracle Cloud Infrastructure FastConnect.

Chris Downie, CEO, Flexential (PRNewswire)

We know how critical it is for customers to have direct access to OCI through FastConnect - Chris Downie , Flexential CEO

Flexential is expanding its Cloud Fabric ecosystem by offering low latency interconnection options to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). This can allow customers in any Flexential data center across its national FlexAnywhere™ platform to connect to OCI.

Through collaboration with Flexential, Oracle customers can benefit from reliable network access to their cloud data and applications from any Flexential facility via Oracle FastConnect on-ramps located in Ashburn, VA, San Jose, CA, and Chicago, IL. This has the potential to facilitate improved performance, enhanced control, flexibility, and scalability through easier access to critical business data and functions.

"With the ever-increasing customer demand for high-performing, reliable and flexible interconnection options, we know how critical it is for customers to have direct access to OCI through FastConnect," said Chris Downie, CEO, Flexential. "We are proud to expand our Cloud Fabric offerings to enable our customers to rapidly scale their IT infrastructure across our national FlexAnywhere™ platform of 39 data centers."

OCI's extensive network of more than 70 FastConnect global and regional partners offer customers dedicated connectivity to Oracle Cloud regions and OCI services – providing customers with the best options anywhere in the world.

Specifically architected to meet the needs of the enterprise, Oracle Cloud is a next-generation cloud that delivers powerful compute and networking performance and a comprehensive portfolio of infrastructure and platform cloud services from application development and business analytics to data management, integration, security, artificial intelligence (AI), and blockchain. With unique architecture and capabilities, Oracle Cloud delivers unmatched security, performance, and cost savings. Oracle Cloud is the only cloud built to run Oracle Autonomous Database, the industry's first and only self-driving database.

About Flexential

Flexential empowers the IT journey of the nation's most complex businesses by offering flexible and tailored hybrid IT solutions comprised of colocation, cloud, connectivity, data protection, managed, and professional services. The company builds on a platform of three million square feet of data center space in 19 highly connected markets, and on its 100Gbps private backbone to meet the most stringent challenges in security, compliance, and resiliency. See how Flexential goes beyond the four walls of the data center to empower IT through an interactive map found on www.flexential.com.

Flexential is a registered trademark of the Flexential Corp. Follow Flexential on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork

Trademarks

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates.

Media Contact

Sarah Curry Davis

E: sarah.curry-davis@flexential.com

C: 303 522 0884

(PRNewsfoto/Flexential) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Flexential