OKdo and Bare Conductive Enter a Partnership to Catalyze a Million Great Ideas by Providing Cost-Effective and Accessible Technology

LONDON, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OKdo , part of the RS Group , has announced a strategic partnership with Bare Conductive , a leader in printed electronic solutions. Bare Conductive provides tools and materials that allow users to create interactive projects with conductive paint and hardware that has touch and touchless sensors. Their well-known, electronic paint solution was the industry's first conductive ink available directly to consumers, students, and educators giving them access to the world of printed electronics.

The newly announced global partnership will ensure a stable and seamless supply chain and go-to-market model for customers, engineers, makers, educators and industrial designers. Bare Conductive products will now be available in OKdo's vast ecosystem, allowing customers to find all the necessary products for their innovative projects in one place.

"We are ecstatic about the appointment of OKdo as our exclusive global master distributor. In OKdo we have found a partner to help us scale our manufacturing, invent new products with their incredible line card, and better serve our customers. OKdo shares our core value of empowering the ideas of every engineer, designer, maker, educator, student and artist no matter where they are or what they are making," said Matt Johnson, CEO and Founder of Bare Conductive.

"The world loves Bare Conductive. They are globally known and ranked as a leader in the multi-billion conductive ink market," said Sander Arts, CMO of OKdo. "Bare Conductive has shipped over 600,000 development kits in close to 40 countries enabling tens of thousands of projects. It has created many real life applications and with this partnership of market reach and supply, we will accelerate that pace."

All products will be available in Q2 of 2023 for immediate purchase.

About OKdo

OKdo is a global technology company from RS Group plc which is disrupting single board computer (SBC) and IoT segments. Offering a unique combination of hardware, software, development support, manufacturing services and community projects, it is the world's first business uniquely focused on meeting the rapidly evolving needs of SBC and IoT customers, from makers and entrepreneurs to industrial designers, educators and resellers. To learn more, please visit https://www.okdo.com/ .

About Bare Conductive

From their first jar of Electric Paint, Bare Conductive has worked to equip anyone with the tools they need to incorporate electronics and interactivity into their projects and prototypes. They've built everything that a creator needs to bring their ideas to life, from materials like Electric Paint, to hardware like the Touch Board and software tools like our Grapher. Bare Conductive kits combine

their tools with specific project outcomes whether you're an electronics novice or a printed electronics pro. To learn more, please visit https://www.bareconductive.com/ .

www.okdo.com | Twitter | YouTube | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram

View original content:

SOURCE OKdo