Joe '80 and Kathi '81 (Jurewicz) Puishys make impactful $5 million investment in Bryant University's Vision 2030

SMITHFIELD, R.I., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Joe '80 and Kathi '81 (Jurewicz) Puishys are at the forefront of investment in Vision 2030 with a transformational $5 million gift to Bryant University. Capitalizing on the momentum of Bill '67 and Sue Conaty's $5 million gift in February 2023, the couple hopes their own early Vision 2030 investment is a further catalyst for others to support the university's bold strategic plan, as it enhances momentum already established for an upcoming Vision 2030 capital campaign.

"Vision 2030 will transform the lives of our students," says Joe Puishy of their $5 million gift to Bryant University.

The Puishys' just-announced $5 million gift will be leveraged where it's needed most, furthering Vision 2030 strategic priorities ranging from academic excellence to student life, premier Division I and recreational sports facilities to championing access and economic mobility.

"This is a pivotal moment for an institution that has given us so much, and we're proud to step up," says Joe, who received the Distinguished Alumni Award in 2013 and is current Vice Chair of the Board of Trustees at the university. "We hope that others do the same because there's no limit to what the Bulldog community can accomplish together."

"Joe and Kathi Puishys' generous gift demonstrates their commitment to Bryant's strong mission and student and real-world focus on preparing succeeding generations of students for successful careers and purpose-driven lives,'" says Bryant University President Ross Gittell, Ph.D. "Their major contribution adds to the growing momentum of our Vision 2030 campaign—and further affirms Bryant's bright future."

In addition to their Vision 2030 gift, Joe and Kathi have been actively involved in philanthropy at the university since 2008. "We had more success in life than we imagined and, having both gone to Bryant, there was obviously a correlation," says Kathi. In 2014 they established a scholarship for veterans and their families, honoring their fathers, who both served in World War II, and their son, now an active-duty officer in the United States Navy.

The duo currently serves as co-chairs for the annual Bryant Fund (and just re-upped for another two-year term). The Puishys have donated over $500,000 to Giving Day Challenges since taking on the role of Annual Giving Chairs. With their Vision 2030 commitment, the Puishys' lifetime gifts and pledges total more than $7.35 million for scholarships, academic programs, and facility enhancements.

"Joe and Kathi know firsthand the impact of a Bryant education," says David M. Beirne '85, Chair of Bryant University's Board of Trustees. "They've seen it in their own lives and the lives of the students they've supported through their scholarship. Investments on this scale accelerate the impact the university can make with Vision 2030."

"Bottom line: Vision 2030 will transform the lives of our students," adds Joe. "Kathi and I plan to be part of making this happen."

About Bryant University

For 160 years, Bryant University has been at the forefront of delivering an exceptional education with top 1% outcomes that anticipate the future and prepares students to be innovative leaders of character in a changing world. The university delivers a uniquely integrated academic and student life experience with nationally recognized academic programs at the intersection of business, liberal arts, and health and behavioral sciences.

Located on a 428-acre contemporary campus in Smithfield, R.I., Bryant enrolls approximately 3,800 undergraduate and graduate students from 38 states and 49 countries. Bryant is recognized as a top 1% national leader in student education outcomes and ROI. He regularly receives high rankings from U.S. News and World Report, Money, Bloomberg Businessweek, Wall Street Journal, College Factual, and Barron's. Bryant.edu

The Vision 2030 strategic plan sets an exciting trajectory for Bryant University. Priorities include an ecosystem of academic excellence, vibrant student life, competitive athletics and facilities, and championing access and economic mobility. Vision2030.Bryant.edu

