Laika Announces Rebrand to Thoropass

Laika becomes Thoropass to mark new phase of accelerated growth and better represent market differentiation

NEW YORK, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Laika announced that it's rebranding to Thoropass. This milestone is a significant move for the company on its mission to create a world where compliance is never a barrier to progress and innovation can unfold safely and unimpeded.

Thoropass reflects the company's continued commitment to helping technology businesses grow as seamlessly and holistically as possible. This new identity better positions Thoropass as a standout in the space. It's the only complete compliance solution pairing easy software with expert guidance and a seamless audit experience. Dissecting the new name reveals 'Thoro', short for 'thorough, and representative of the thoroughbred, raised and trained to perfection and exceeding expectations. And 'pass', which is the safest and quickest path through two peaks of a mountain—the smartest way to reach a destination.

This rebranding underscores the intentional ways Thoropass approaches compliance differently than competitors – to make it as easy to do the right thing as it is to check the box – which will serve its customers better by helping them build trust and meet the demands of an ever-evolving information security (infosec) space.

"The name Thoropass fully captures who we are as a business and how we're transforming the information security and audit landscape. We care passionately about our customers and helping them grow and scale in this ever-changing regulatory environment, and the bar is only getting higher," says Eva Pittas, Co-Founder and COO, at Thoropass (formerly Laika). "And so we pair easy software with expert guidance and continuous monitoring, and we integrate into [our customers'] process, so they're ready to pass any audit any time with simplicity and ease—and it all just comes together so perfectly in the name Thoropass."

This news comes in the wake of many recent milestones, including:

A new name and brand identity is a natural next step to signify Thoropass's entry into an exciting new phase of growth.

The rebranding will include updates to the platform, company website, email addresses, and other marketing collateral, all of which will feature the new Thoropass logo and branding.

Customers and partners can still expect the same exceptional product and service that they have come to expect and the company will continue to innovate and evolve to best serve its customers.

To learn more about Thoropass (formerly Laika), click here.

About Thoropass: At Thoropass, we're compliance experts, so you don't have to be. Pairing easy software that's always getting smarter with expert guidance and continuous monitoring, we integrate into your process to prepare you to pass any audit every year, with flying colors. Hundreds of growing companies use Thoropass's compliance automation platform, expert services, auditors, and partner ecosystem to get and stay compliant over the lifetime of their business. We offer SOC 2, ISO 27001, GDPR, HIPAA, PCI DSS, and other infosec and privacy frameworks. Learn more at www.thoropass.com.

