On the Road to Normal: New Vehicle Sales Expected to Lift Slightly in Q1, According to Edmunds

Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago

Analysts forecast a SAAR of 14.25M in March as inventory levels continue to slowly improve

SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The car shopping experts from Edmunds forecast that 3,502,324 new cars and trucks will be sold in the U.S. in the first quarter of 2023, which will be a 5.2% increase from the first quarter of 2022 but a 1.8% decrease compared to the fourth quarter of 2022.

Car-buying platform Edmunds.com serves nearly 20 million visitors each month. With Edmunds.com...
Car-buying platform Edmunds.com serves nearly 20 million visitors each month. With Edmunds.com Price Promise(R), shoppers can buy smarter with instant, upfront prices for cars and trucks currently for sale at over 10,000 dealer franchises across the U.S.(PRNewswire)

"The auto industry's wild rollercoaster ride the past few years has finally begun the transition to a smoother, more predictable one as inventory continued to improve in the first quarter," said Jessica Caldwell, Edmunds' executive director of insights. "Although the market is nowhere close to the bargain-heavy landscape that consumers came to expect prior to the pandemic, car shoppers should be happy to see that some incentives are cropping up after more than a yearlong drought as inventory levels continue to rise."

As inventory levels improved, Edmunds data reveals that new vehicles sat longer on dealer lots in Q1: the average days to turn (DTT)1 for new vehicles climbed to 34 days in the first quarter of 2023, compared to 24 days in the first quarter of 2022. The average trade-in age of vehicles toward new car purchases also slightly increased, climbing to 5.9 years in Q1 2023 compared to 5.3 years in Q1 2022 and 6.4 years for Q1 2015 to 2019.

"Consumers planning on making a car purchase will still need to do their research and prepare to make a move if they find a vehicle that they like, but they can at least take a breath and not feel as pressured to jump at every piece of inventory the minute it hits the market," said Ivan Drury, Edmunds' director of insights. "For current car owners who have been waiting for the market to cool before getting into a new vehicle, now is the time to begin paying close attention to trade-in values, which are continuing to soften as new car inventory grows. If you time things just right, you might be able to maximize your trade-in value and score a new car with a bit of a discount."

For an accurate picture of a vehicle's current value, consumers can shop around for appraisals on sites like Edmunds and track the historical value of their vehicle with this tool on Edmunds.

Looking forward, Edmunds analysts note that 2023 appears to offer a gradual return to normalcy for the auto industry, but caution that unfavorable finance conditions could become a major roadblock.

"Consumers are facing credit uncertainty as rapidly rising interest rates have created barriers to entry for even the most qualified buyers," said Caldwell. "As more consumers sit out of the market, we can expect to see pent-up demand grow even further."

SALES VOLUME FORECAST, BY MANUFACTURER         

 

SALES VOLUME

2023 Q1 Forecast

2022 Q1 Sales

2022 Q4 Sales

Change from 2022 Q1

Change from 2022 Q4

GM

602,813

519,924

623,503

15.9 %

-3.3 %

Ford

468,962

432,133

483,970

8.5 %

-3.1 %

Toyota

464,075

516,373

536,782

-10.1 %

-13.5 %

Hyundai/Kia

378,000

323,220

390,302

16.9 %

-3.2 %

Stellantis

368,222

409,844

349,284

-10.2 %

5.4 %

Honda

277,763

266,419

255,251

4.3 %

8.8 %

Nissan

227,395

201,081

191,012

13.1 %

19.0 %

VW/Audi

118,221

101,537

120,101

16.4 %

-1.6 %

Industry

3,502,324

3,328,817

3,566,892

5.2 %

-1.8 %

MARKET SHARE FORECAST, BY MANUFACTURER

 

Market Share

2023 Q1 Forecast

2022 Q1 Sales

2022 Q4 Sales

Change from 2022 Q1

Change from 2022 Q4

GM

17.2 %

15.6 %

17.5 %

10.2 %

-1.5 %

Ford

13.4 %

13.0 %

13.6 %

3.1 %

-1.3 %

Toyota

13.3 %

15.5 %

15.0 %

-14.6 %

-12.0 %

Hyundai/Kia

10.8 %

9.7 %

10.9 %

11.2 %

-1.4 %

Stellantis

10.5 %

12.3 %

9.8 %

-14.6 %

7.4 %

Honda

7.9 %

8.0 %

7.2 %

-0.9 %

10.8 %

Nissan

6.5 %

6.0 %

5.4 %

7.5 %

21.2 %

VW/Audi

3.4 %

3.1 %

3.4 %

10.7 %

0.2 %

About Edmunds 
Edmunds guides car shoppers online from research to purchase. With in-depth reviews of every new vehicle, shopping tips from an in-house team of experts, plus a wealth of consumer and automotive market insights, Edmunds helps millions of shoppers each month select, price and buy a car with confidence. Regarded as one of America's best workplaces by Fortune, Great Place to Work and Built In, Edmunds is based in Santa Monica, California. Follow us on TikTok, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

How many days a vehicle sits on a dealership lot before being sold

CONTACT:
Talia James-Armand
Director, PR & Communications
PR@Edmunds.com
310-309-4900
http://edmunds.com/about/press

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/on-the-road-to-normal-new-vehicle-sales-expected-to-lift-slightly-in-q1-according-to-edmunds-301784356.html

SOURCE Edmunds

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.