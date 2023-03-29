Stability AI Animation Technology Makes Its Debut With Revel.xyz's Animai Application

Delivers the ability to create animated avatars with a single photo

LOS ANGELES, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stability AI , the world's leading open source generative AI company, and Revel.xyz , the social collectibles platform, announced today the launch of Animai, a consumer animation tool powered by Stability AI's animation technology.

https://youtu.be/5Reykuv9Ry4

Until now, generative art tools produced mostly static pictures. Today we introduce a new breakthrough: animation! Users can use their animated avatars as PFPs or as part of a collection on the Revel.xyz app. Users who create more than one Animai will get a different result each time. Animai functionality is available for free at revel.xyz/animai and will be added to the Revel.xyz app shortly.

"The Revel.xyz team continues to innovate on generative AI products that foster mass consumer adoption," says Scott Trowbridge, Vice President of Business Development and Partnerships at Stability AI Stability AI. "Revel's Animai, with its 3-clicks-and-you're-done interface, makes animated generative AI imagery accessible to all."

This revolutionary technology has already been used by popular Revel.xyz users like Cyrus Dobre (10 million TikTok followers) and Mira Szalma (5.3 million TikTok followers).

This is the latest AI integration from Revel.xyz, whose product enables users to create their own digital collectibles, powered by AI creation tools. Revel.xyz previously launched text-to-art functionality and recently launched personalized AI avatars within its app.

Animai is simple to use and its animations are shared in just minutes. Users get three animated clips and may choose their favorite, download and share on social media. Revel.xyz users can also upload animations to the Revel.xyz app and share and trade them among the Revel community. Animai allows even the biggest technophobics to experiment with AI functionality and create vivid animated clips.

"Revel.xyz is thrilled to be at the forefront of AI technology for commercial use, and excited to provide our users with early access to innovative technology" said Shahar Nechmad, Revel.xyz co-founder.

For more information, visit Revel.xyz/Animai

About Revel.xyz

Revel.xyz is a web3 social collectibles platform where community members own editions of the media they consume. With Revel.xyz , users mint their personal media and build communities around shared assets. Revel is led by a team of serial entrepreneurs with proven success in consumer media and backed by marquee investors including Dragonfly, USV, Sfermion and 6th Man Ventures. The Revel.xyz app is available on both the iOS App Store and the Google Play store .

About Stability AI

Stability AI is the world's leading open source generative artificial intelligence company, collaborating with public and private sector partners to bring next generation infrastructure to a global audience. Headquartered in London with developers across the globe, Stability AI's open source ethos provides the definitive path for cutting-edge research in imaging, language, code, audio, video, 3D content, design, biotech and other scientific studies. For more information, visit https://stability.ai

