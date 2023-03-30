The American Urological Association Announces Incoming Editor for AUANews

BALTIMORE, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Urological Association (AUA) announced Stacy Tanaka, MD, as the Editor of AUANews, AUA's official newsmagazine, published bi-monthly and free to all AUA members. Dr. Tanaka will start her term April 1, 2023, and continue for three years ending on March 31, 2026.

As the editor of AUA News, Dr. Tanaka will be responsible to maintain the highly regarded editorial integrity of this best-in-class urological newsletter and elevate its status as the most-read and highly trusted tabloid in urology. The Editor also collaborates with the Editors of The Journal of Urology®, Urology Practice® and JU Open Plus to facilitate cascade submission transfers and to retain all quality sound science research in the AUA's family of publications under the "Voice of Urology" umbrella.

"We are looking forward to working with Dr. Tanaka as the new editor for AUANews," said AUA President Edward Messing, MD. "Her skill, expertise and commitment make her a perfect fit for this a new position, and we are excited to see her take ownership of the role."

An active member of the urologic community, Dr. Tanaka currently works at The Children's Hospital of Alabama and the University of Alabama Birmingham Medical Center. She is a Professor of Urology and Chief of Pediatric Urology at the University of Alabama at Birmingham as well. She brings extensive experience to the editor role as she has previously worked on the The Journal of Urology® as an editorial board member, as well as associate and assistant section editor.

Dr. Tanaka obtained her medical degree and postgraduate training from University of California, Davis, and completed her fellowship in Pediatric Urology at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. She then became a Professor of Urology and Pediatrics Vanderbilt University Medical Center and taught there until moving to the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Currently she is the co-chair of the US News & World Report Best Children's Hospitals Urology working group, a scientific vice-chair of the Urologic Management Protocol to Preserve Initial Renal Function in young children with spina bifida, a treasurer of the International Children's Continence Society, and holds numerous other positions within the field of urology.

About the American Urological Association: Founded in 1902 and headquartered near Baltimore, Maryland, the American Urological Association is a leading advocate for the specialty of urology and has nearly 24,000 members throughout the world. The AUA is a premier urologic association, providing invaluable support to the urologic community as it pursues its mission of fostering the highest standards of urologic care through education, research and the formulation of health policy.

