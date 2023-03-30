First Student Recognized by White House for Industry-Leading Electrification Efforts

CINCINNATI, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Student, the leader in school bus electrification, is being recognized by the Biden Administration for its commitment to create a safer and cleaner ride to school in neighborhoods across the U.S. The company's innovative efforts are being highlighted as part of the White House EV Acceleration Challenge.

First Student logo (PRNewswire)

First Student is the largest operator of electric school buses in North America. The company will convert 30,000 diesel buses to electric by 2035, improving the health and well-being of even more students and communities. The EV Acceleration Challenge is a call to action for companies and organizations to dedicate resources to actively support the transition to electric vehicles. First Student responded with an ambitious commitment that is leading the industry.

"At First Student, we are proud to be leading the way in school bus electrification," said First Student Head of Electrification Kevin L. Matthews. "We appreciate the recognition by the White House of our commitment to accelerating the EV transition, which is having an immediate and positive impact in the communities we serve. Electric school buses improve environmental health and provide an exceptional experience for our student passengers with zero noise and zero emissions, getting them to school ready to learn to achieve their full potential."

First Student is the only school transportation provider to be recognized by the White House for its EV efforts. The company already has more than 240 electric school buses on the road today and recently marked one million miles of service with EVs.

Replacing just one diesel school bus with an electric school bus can reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 54,000 pounds each year. That is the equivalent of 3.75 pounds of carbon dioxide for every mile driven.

About First Student

As a leading school transportation solutions provider in North America, First Student strives to provide the best start and finish to every school day. With a team of highly trained drivers and the industry's strongest safety record, First Student delivers reliable, quality services, including full-service transportation and management, special-needs transportation, fleet electrification, route optimization, and scheduling, maintenance, and charter services with a fleet of more than 46,000 buses.

Contact: Jen Biddinger

513.462.3600

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE First Student