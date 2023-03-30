Plug and Play Accepts First Silicon Valley Startup Batches of 2023

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Plug and Play has accepted its first batch of startups to participate in their initial Silicon Valley programs of the year. These programs will run through June with a focus in the following industries:

"After concluding an incredible round of selection days here in Silicon Valley, we're excited to welcome our newest batches and start 2023 off right with the most promising startups. I'm confident that the trends and technologies we discover and develop in this next quarter will set the stage for a transformative year, and I look forward to welcoming everyone back at our Silicon Valley June 2023 Summit," said Saeed Amidi, Founder and CEO of Plug and Play.

Plug and Play continues to fast-track innovation with a dynamic ecosystem of 50,000 disruptive startups and over 500 major corporations worldwide, along with hundreds of supporting VCs, universities, and government agencies. The game-changing platform has positioned itself to develop and implement the technologies of tomorrow.

These first batches of startups in 2023 will go through a diligent three-month-long program, where participating startups will have the chance to attend exclusive events, mentor sessions, and private dealflows where they'll be introduced to Plug and Play's invaluable network. This is an exciting part of the journey for these startups to take advantage of potential pilots, PoCs, investments, and other key collaborations. There are no equity requirements for startups in any Plug and Play program.

The programs will conclude the week of June 6-8, 2023 at Plug and Play's Silicon Valley June Summit . This event is invite-only. Last year, Plug and Play invested in 247 companies and accelerated over 2,400 in total. To learn more about Plug and Play's latest programs, locations, investments, and more, read their full 2022 Company Performance Report .

About Plug and Play

Plug and Play is the leading innovation platform connecting startups, corporations, venture capital firms, universities, and government agencies. We offer corporate innovation programs and help our corporate partners in every stage of their innovation journey. For more information, visit www.pnptc.com

