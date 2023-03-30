WiMi Hologram Cloud to Dig into AI-driven Holographic Virtual Human Technology

BEIJING, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BEIJING, Mar. 30, 2023/PRNewswire/––WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) ("WiMi" or the "Company"), a leading global Hologram Augmented Reality ("AR") Technology provider, today announced that based on its solid holographic technology and AI algorithm capabilities, the R&D team explores AI holographic virtual human technology to achieve intelligent interaction, helping enterprises create virtual image digital assets and the diverse metaverse.

There are two ways to implement AI holographic virtual humans. One is by capturing the face or movement of a real person and projecting it into the virtual image, thus realizing real-time interaction. The second is to use artificial intelligence technology to build a voice and behavior library, train the AI model, and respond to the commands issued by the interacting objects. This approach can significantly liberate human resources. WiMi's R&D team performs model training through AI technology to achieve more efficient AI holographic virtual human imaging and real-time interaction.

Compared with the real-life driven virtual human, WiMi's AI-based driven holographic virtual human focuses more on multimodal technology (communicating with the computer through multiple channels of voice, motion, or text environment) and deep learning.

The core processes of this driving technology are:

1) Through AI deep learning algorithms, facial expressions, mouth movements, and speech are formed to express the corresponding drive model and drive mode. The deep learning model determines the holographic virtual human drive effect, which is influenced by the amount of data, calculation framework, key feature points, and other factors.

2) Automatically read and parse the recognition of external input information through an AI intelligent system. It can realize all-weather work, high-rate visual capture, high-rate analysis work, etc. It eliminates reliance on real people and dramatically reduces human costs.

3) Drive the TTSA character model to get the corresponding voice and action to make the virtual human interaction with the user.

4) Empowering the holographic virtual human with the ability to dialogue through NLP interaction. The holographic virtual human can realize the process of basic speech-driven, semantic understanding, and dialogue communication.

WiMi's R&D team has conducted in-depth research on technologies in various fields, such as computer vision, intelligent speech, NLP, etc. WiMi provides holographic virtual human solutions that integrate production, content creation, and business configuration services to support the virtual human design and holographic interaction.

Developed from a technological innovation product into an industry, virtual human technology has achieved industrial upgrading, and the development opportunities of the virtual human industry are becoming more explicit and transparent. With the lowering of the technical threshold of the virtual human sector, the strengthening of the trend of the virtualization era, and the continuous iteration of artificial intelligence technology, the virtual human will become a breakthrough for corporate brands to explore the metaverse.

With the breakthrough in deep learning algorithms, the production process of holographic virtual humans is gradually simplified, and the production process is more intelligent, convenient, delicate, and diversified. Today, the holographic virtual human industry has entered a growth phase. Technology is no longer a major barrier to the industry, application scenarios are expanding, and a new golden age is coming.

