Cambria Hotels Celebrates First Property in Georgia with Grand Opening Event in Downtown Savannah

New property continues brand's expansion in travelers' favorite destinations with debut opening in the state of Georgia

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambria Hotels, part of the Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) family of brands, continues its nationwide expansion with the grand opening of its first hotel in Georgia: the Cambria Hotel Savannah Downtown Historic District. The brand's newest downtown addition will provide modern travelers with the upscale amenities they need to discover all the opportunities Savannah has to offer.

Representatives from the City of Savannah, Choice Hotels International, HOS Management and Savannah Center for Blind and Low Vision came together on Thursday, March 30, 2023 to celebrate the official grand opening of Cambria Hotels' first Georgia property. (PRNewswire)

To commemorate the grand opening of Georgia's first hotel, which officially opened its doors in December, the Cambria Hotel Savannah Downtown Historic District welcomed community members and distinguished guests to a ribbon cutting ceremony. Guests were treated to a Savannah-inspired reception and property tours featuring the hotel's full-service bar and restaurant, contemporary and sophisticated guestrooms, and state-of-the-art fitness center.

Speakers at the event included Janis Cannon, senior vice president, Upscale brands, Choice Hotels, Savannah city officials, and Lois Model, Executive Director at Savannah Center for Blind and Low Vision, who each expressed their enthusiasm about the brand's debut in Georgia.

"Known for its hospitality, innovative history, and vibrant culture, Savannah is a corporate, entertainment and industrial hub," said Janis Cannon. "At Cambria Hotels, our expansion stays focused on growth in markets with strong business and leisure demand. This makes Savannah the ideal spot to debut the Peach State's first Cambria. We're proud to welcome guests to yet another brand-defining property in our growing lineup of Cambria hotels nationwide."

The new six story, 101-room Cambria hotel positions guests in the heart of the city's National Historic Landmark District, providing modern travelers with easy access to top Savannah landmarks, renowned architecture and more than 100 restaurants situated along the neighborhood's cobblestone streets. The Cambria Hotel Savannah Downtown Historic District is within walking distance to the Savannah Civic Center, the SCAD Museum and Forsyth Park, and is a short drive to several top area employers, including Georgia Ports Authority – one of the busiest container gateways in the nation – Gulfstream, Hunter Army Airfield, St. Joseph's Hospital, and Mitsubishi Hitachi Power System's North American headquarters. The hotel's charming design is reflective of the surrounding Savannah community, known for its stunning buildings, iconic city squares and parks, and coastal landscapes.

The Cambria Hotel Savannah Downtown Historic District, which participates in Choice Privileges, the award-winning loyalty program from Choice Hotels, features upscale amenities and approachable indulgences that appeal to today's travelers, including:

Multi-purpose indoor and outdoor spaces, including a lobby bar, for productive work or relaxation.

Locally inspired design décor, reflecting the unique personality of the surrounding National Historic Landmark District community.

Contemporary and sophisticated guest rooms, complete with design forward fixtures, abundant lighting and plush bedding.

Immersive, spa-style bathrooms with Bluetooth mirrors.

Onsite dining with freshly made food, local craft beer, wine and specialty cocktails, as well as to-go options.

Multi-function meeting and event spaces.

State-of-the-art fitness center.

The Cambria Hotel Savannah Downtown Historic District showcases how Choice Hotels has become the go-to challenger brand for developers looking to move to upscale with the flexibility to build at a reduced cost while retaining a design-forward experience. This property was developed by HOS Management Group, a second-generation hospitality and development group with over 30 years of industry experience managing a diverse collection of iconic hotel brands, and is managed by Peachtree Hotel Group, a private equity management firm focusing on opportunistically deploying capital across its distinct operating and real estate divisions.

There are currently over 65 Cambria hotels open across the U.S. in popular cities such as Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, New Orleans, and Phoenix, with over 70 hotels in the pipeline. Cambria guests visiting any of these locations and more are able to gain enhanced rewards and benefits through the Choice co-branded, no fee credit card program.

For more information on Cambria Hotels development opportunities, visit choicehotelsdevelopment.com/cambriahotels.

