Culver's Revealing New Smokehouse BBQ Cheddar Sandwich on April 10

Limited-time-only item features sweet and smoky BBQ sauce, can be ordered as a pub burger or crispy chicken sandwich

PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A smoky new menu item is coming to Culver's, and it's sure to delight burger and chicken lovers alike. Beginning on April 10 for a limited time, the new Smokehouse BBQ Cheddar Pub Burger and Crispy Chicken Sandwich will be available at Culver's locations nationwide.

To give guests multiple ways to enjoy this exciting new flavor profile, Culver's crafted the Smokehouse BBQ Cheddar to pair perfectly with either fresh, never-frozen beef or a crispy chicken fillet. The guest's choice of protein is then topped with a new sweet and smoky BBQ sauce, layers of sharp cheddar, crispy onion rings, pickles and signature mayo. A cheddar bun boasting chunks of real cheddar cheese baked throughout the dough rounds out the tangy and cheesy delight.

"We're always looking to give our guests more ways to enjoy new and exciting flavors, and the Smokehouse BBQ Cheddar does exactly that," said Culver's Director of Menu Development Quinn Adkins. "We're excited for guests not only to experience the smoky sauce that gives the sandwich its name, but to truly make it their own with their choice of beef or chicken."

The sandwich will be available at Culver's locations nationwide from April 10 through June 11 or while supplies last. Guests can find their nearest Culver's by visiting the Restaurant Locator.

To learn more about how Culver's delights its guests through delicious, made-to-order food and small-town hospitality, visit https://www.culvers.com/about-culvers.

About Culver's:

For over 38 years, Culver's guests have been treated to cooked-to-order food made with farm-fresh ingredients and served with a smile. The ever-expanding franchise system now numbers over 900 family-owned and operated restaurants in 26 states. The restaurants' nationally recognized customer service is based on small-town, Midwestern values, genuine friendliness and an unwavering commitment to quality. Signature items include the award-winning ButterBurger, made from fresh, never frozen beef, and Fresh Frozen Custard, including the famous Flavor of the Day program. For more information, visit www.culvers.com or connect with Culver's on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter.

