Launch of TrueTMS Gives Small Fleets an Instant, Affordable Back Office

New transportation management system (TMS) addresses pent-up demand for technology in the Long Tail of trucking capacity.

MELBOURNE, Fla., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- T3 Tech, LLC announces the launch of the first transportation management system developed from the ground up for small fleet owners and operators.

Meet TrueTMS, a transportation management system built just for small fleet owners and independent carriers. The all-in-one platform solves problems you face daily. And it doesn’t take an IT department to implement. (PRNewswire)

New transportation management system (TMS) addresses pent-up demand for technology in the Long Tail of trucking capacity.

Small fleets operating 20 or fewer trucks – the long tail of trucking capacity – comprise 97 percent of the more than 500,000 for-hire motor carriers registered with the DOT.

TrueTMS has a user-friendly interface and structured workflows that support all steps in the order-to-cash lifecycle of freight transactions. The cloud-native system is purposefully designed to help fleets improve driver, load, and asset management to grow revenue, profitability, and accelerate cash flow.

"Every trucking company starts out small. Our goal in developing TrueTMS is to make room for growth. We do this by removing technology roadblocks and delivering a powerful back office that streamlines and scales fleet operations," said Jared Akers, Managing Director of TrueTMS.

Core features in the software that enable small fleets to improve operating efficiency include:

Load Management . Users can quickly and easily assign loads to drivers, track their progress, and adjust routes as needed to maximize profitability.

Driver Dispatch Management . Users can optimize routes and have end-to-end visibility of load progress to ensure safe, on-time deliveries.

ELD Integration . TrueTMS is compatible with more than 30 ELD providers to deliver real-time visibility of assets, driver hours, and other status details for planning loads and maintaining compliance.

On-Demand Reporting. Fleets can access their data from user-friendly dashboards and customized reports to make better and faster decisions.

TrueTMS is simple to use, quick to implement, and integrates easily with existing software systems to fill gaps. Users can access the system anywhere on any device. The pricing model is transparent and has no contracts or hidden fees.

Visit TrueTMS.com to learn more about the features, benefits, and pricing of TrueTMS. Fleets can start a free, 30-day trial with no credit card required.

About T3 Tech

T3 Tech, LLC was founded in 2022 by a team of entrepreneurs. The company, with headquarters in Melbourne, Fla., is committed to meeting the technology needs of small fleet owners to profitably grow and scale their businesses for the long haul. T3 Tech provides a modern, cloud native transportation management system that automates routine, mission-critical tasks such as dispatching, load tracking, invoicing, and profit calculations. The solution is reasonably priced and includes pre-built software integrations with ELDs and other third-party applications. For more information, visit www.truetms.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE T3 Tech LLC