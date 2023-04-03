Walt Disney World Gives Local Teachers and Community Early Preview of TRON Lightcycle / Run Before April 4 Opening

Disney is donating $100,000 to support STEM education in Orange County Public Schools in honor of the attraction's official opening. Caps resort's 50th Anniversary celebration that included over $6.5 million in grants from Disney to Central Florida nonprofits.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of the opening of TRON Lightcycle / Run presented by Enterprise on Tuesday, April 4, Walt Disney World Resort welcomed local Central Florida teachers and community leaders for a special preview of the attraction and announced a new donation of $100,000 to support STEM education in Orange County Public Schools.

To celebrate the grand opening of TRON Lightcycle / Run presented by Enterprise, Walt Disney World is investing in local schools and students, donating $100,000 to fund STEM education in Orange County Public Schools.

"We can always count on Disney to provide for our schools and students in innovative, fun and thoughtful ways. This generous donation will help our teachers bring STEM to life in the classroom and will help provide our students with experiences they'll treasure for a lifetime," said Orange County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Maria Vazquez.

This latest donation builds on Disney's long legacy of supporting local schools, students and teachers and empowering the next generation of diverse storytellers.

"This continued commitment ensures that our future innovators receive the skills and hands-on experiences they need to dream about their futures, build their talents and become who they imagine they can be – which could one day lead them to a career at Disney," said Rena Langley, Senior Vice President of Communications and Public Affairs at Walt Disney World Resort.

Walt Disney World just wrapped up its 50th Anniversary celebration, which included more than $6.5 million in grants to 60+ nonprofits. During the celebration, Walt Disney World cast personally volunteered more than 233,000 hours at local organizations through our Disney VoluntEARS Program.

