Abbot's Butcher Launches in Sprouts Farmers Market, Continues to Lead Natural Channel in Plant-Based Meats

COSTA MESA, Calif., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Abbot's Butcher—the makers of clean, nourishing plant-based proteins—has debuted in all 370 Sprouts locations across 23 states. The natural retailer will carry Abbot's Butcher plant-based "Chorizo" and Chopped Chick'n in its refrigerated set for $7.49.

Abbot's Butcher logo (PRNewswire)

"Launching with Sprouts is an incredibly exciting step for us," said Founder & CEO Kerry Song. "There is an undeniable shift taking place in how consumers are thinking about their food, and they are actively seeking out food made with ingredients that truly nourish their bodies. Sprouts is a grocer they trust to feed themselves and their families, and we are honored to be a part of that," said Song.

Abbot's Butcher "Chorizo" and Chopped Chick'n will provide Sprouts customers with a clean, nourishing, and wholesome option when shopping for plant-based staples. All of Abbot's Butcher premium proteins are made with 100% real food ingredients and are free from soy, gluten, preservatives, natural and artificial flavors, canola, and the top nine allergens. The products are also Non-GMO Project Verified, Whole30 approved, and Vegan Certified. Abbot's Butcher plant-based meats are made for the modern kitchen—clean, convenient, and above all, craveable.

With this recent launch, Abbot's Butcher continues to prove its leadership within the natural channel and beyond. According to SPINS data, Abbot's Butcher is the only brand among the top 10 in the Refrigerated plant-based meat category to show positive growth during the last 4, 12, 24 and 52 week time frames. As consumers continue to call for more transparency and cleaner labels, Abbot's Butcher is capturing their attention with its wholesome ingredients and mouthwatering taste appeal.

"Food is information, and every bite of food you take is an opportunity to promote healing or promote imbalance. At Abbot's Butcher, we're deeply committed to crafting plant-based proteins that not only taste absolutely delicious, but give your body what it needs to thrive," said Song.

Abbot's Butcher products can now be found in over 3,000 retail stores including Sprouts, The Fresh Market, Fresh Thyme, and select Targets and Whole Foods Markets, among others. For the full store locator list, visit https://abbotsbutcher.com/where-to-buy.

ABOUT THE PRODUCTS

Bursting with flavor, Abbot's "Chorizo" is packed with zesty chilies and a hint of smokiness, making it the perfect way to spice up any dish. Use the "Chorizo" in crave-worthy recipes such as scrambles, wraps, and of course, tacos. In addition to its retail presence, it's also available at Freebirds World Burrito stores across Texas and all Urbane Cafe locations in California.

Deliciously juicy and flavorful, Abbot's Chopped Chick'n adds a hint of aromatic herbs and a crispy, satisfying bite to your favorite dishes. Simply substitute Abbot's Chopped Chick'n in your favorite recipes like barbecue Chick'n pizza, wholesome grain bowls, or hearty salads.

ABOUT ABBOT' S BUTCHER

Abbot's Butcher is a plant-based food company crafting modern day staples with 100% real food ingredients. Founded in 2017, Abbot's Butcher grew out of farmers' markets across Southern California and has since expanded into grocers, markets, and restaurants throughout the country. Abbot's Butcher's ethos revolves around the belief that food can be both craveable and healing for our bodies and the planet. This is taken through all of Abbot's Butcher's operations, from ethically sourced and natural ingredients to animal welfare programs and recycling practices. Each of Abbot's Butcher's plant-based meats are Non-GMO Project Verified, Vegan-certified, Whole30 approved, and completely free from soy, gluten, canola oil, or additives. For more information, please visit www.abbotsbutcher.com. You can also visit us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and Facebook.

ABOUT SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET, INC.

True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free. Headquartered in Phoenix, and one of the largest and fastest growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States, Sprouts employs approximately 31,000 team members and operates 370 stores in 23 states nationwide. To learn more about Sprouts, and the good it brings communities, visit about.sprouts.com.

Abbot's Butcher plant-based Ground (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Abbot's Butcher