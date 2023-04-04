Aqua-Aston Hospitality Announces New Initiatives and Guest Amenities for 2023

Hospitality management company celebrates sustainability and cultural developments, expansion to Costa Rica, reinvigorating wellness experiences and more

HONOLULU, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aqua-Aston Hospitality – boasting more than 25 properties in Hawaii, Arizona and Costa Rica – introduces a slate of new experiences and offerings for travelers in 2023. Over the past year, the destination-driven company has continued to advocate for sustainability and responsible travel by making brand-wide shifts at their hotels and resorts in Hawaii. The Aqua-Aston Hospitality portfolio is also seeing exciting growth across the Pacific with the debut of Botánika Osa Peninsula, Curio Collection by Hilton in Costa Rica, in addition to new on-site programming and an AAA-Four Diamond and Inspector's Best's 'Inspected Clean' designation at ADERO Scottsdale Resort. Noteworthy updates include:

Aqua-Aston Hospitality's Hawaii Properties Convert to Bulk Bathroom Amenities

Aqua-Aston Hospitality has long prioritized sustainability. Known for leading Hawaii's reef-safe movement with the launch of #ForOurReef, the management group continues to be a forerunner for environmental change in the hospitality industry. Most recently, Aqua-Aston Hospitality completed a shift away from single-use plastic at all properties with the introduction of bulk bathroom amenities in partnership with Hotel Emporium.

New Tori Richard Hotel Uniforms Highlight Aqua-Aston Hospitality's Reef-Safe Commitment

Reflective of Aqua-Aston Hospitality's #ForOurReef initiatives, the company's hotels and resorts in Hawaii debuted new uniforms in partnership with Honolulu-based resort wear brand Tori Richard. The uniforms are outfitted in a Pacific reef print that pays homage to Hawaii's ecosystems and encourages guests, staff and the local community to lead a more sustainable way of life – from saying "no" to single-use plastics to choosing reef-safe sunscreen.

Aqua Palms Waikiki's Energy Consumption Renovations Contribute to Hawaii's Carbon Neutrality Goal

Supporting Hawaii's strategic, sustainable development and regenerative tourism goals – including carbon neutrality by 2045 – Aqua-Aston Hospitality recently completed enhancements at Aqua Palms Waikiki to slash energy consumption by 45 percent. The lively boutique hotel in Waikiki, worked with renewable energy company Ameresco to improve the building's overall efficiency.

Aqua-Aston Hospitality Renews Partnership with Honolulu Museum of Art and Bishop Museum, Offering Oahu Guests Complimentary Access

Supporting cultural understanding and the arts, Aqua-Aston Hospitality guests on Oahu enjoy complimentary admission to visit Honolulu Museum of Art and Bishop Museum. Located in the heart of Honolulu, both museums highlight Hawaii's unique history, art and heritage through informative experiences. Beyond offering admission to guests, Aqua-Aston Hospitality also sponsors special, limited-time exhibitions on-view throughout the year.

Aqua-Aston Hospitality Expands Footprint to Costa Rica with Botánika Osa Peninsula, including New Yoga and Wellness Offerings

Aqua-Aston Hospitality's newest property is the Osa Peninsula's only branded resort in the destination, and most recently unveiled a diverse selection of yoga and wellness offerings for guests to partake in. Inspired by the concept of grounding down among nature, the resort provides yoga sessions three times a week with Rachel Ocean, the resort's newly appointment Yoga and Wellness Director. The yoga sessions take place on the resort's rooftop recreation deck surrounded by the rainforest, the nearby Cahui Beach Club overlooking the Golfo Dulce, and indoors for an evening candle-lit atmosphere. The resort's yoga sessions feature high-quality equipment and mats from Manduka, which responsibly sources its products to minimize environmental waste. Additional wellness offerings guests can build onto individual experiences include meditation, sound healing and a cacao ceremony utilizing Costa Rican-sourced cacao from a local farm partner.

ADERO Scottsdale Resort's New Double Queen Conditioning Rooms with Peloton Bikes

ADERO Scottsdale Resort – a hidden gem perched 2,500 feet above the Sonoran Desert – introduces Double Queen Conditioning Rooms with Peloton Bikes. In addition to the in-room equipment, the well-appointed rooms include a bottle of essential oil, workout towels, special access to The Spa at ADERO's relaxation room and more. Adding to ADERO's holistic portfolio of active offerings – from pickleball courts to 400 miles of well-maintained trails – this new room category helps support guests' wellness journey every step of the way. Beyond the bikes, exercise continues at The Club at ADERO, a 5,300-square-foot fitness center, while rejuvenation is found at The Spa, featuring desert-inspired treatments with local ingredients like amethyst, blue sage and other minerals.

Paradise Poke Opens at Ilikai Hotel & Luxury Suites

Timeless Ilikai Hotel & Luxury Suites welcomes Paradise Poke to its slate of on-site dining for guests to enjoy. The concept was born from a fisherman's family wanting to provide the community with fresh, locally sourced fish. Serving up the tasty Hawaiian-style poke, diners can also sample other local favorites, from garlic shrimp and onigiri to spam musubi and jumbo boiled peanuts. This is Paradise Poke's second location on Oahu.

More information on Aqua-Aston Hospitality's properties in Hawaii, Arizona and Costa Rica can be found at www.aquaaston.com.

