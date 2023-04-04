Blue Shield of California Named One of Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®

Nonprofit health plan ranked 72 in national list with nearly 90% of employees reporting the company as a great place to work

OAKLAND, Calif., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place To Work® and Fortune magazine have honored Blue Shield of California as one of the 2023 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®. This is Blue Shield's second time being named to this prestigious list, this year coming year coming in at No. 72.

Earning a spot means that Blue Shield has surpassed rigorous benchmarks, establishing itself as one of the best places to work in the country. To determine the 100 Best Companies to Work For, Great Place To Work analyzed the anonymous survey responses of more than half a million employees from Great Place To Work Certified™ companies with at least 1,000 workers. Companies also submitted essays describing their efforts to offer generous and innovative support for workers, which were validated against employee survey responses.

"Creating a healthcare system that is worthy of our family and friends and sustainably affordable starts with our people who make this a great place to do meaningful work," said Paul Markovich, President and CEO, Blue Shield of California. "We believe that creating a great employee experience translates to a better member and customer experience, which is our top priority. We are honored that our efforts are once again recognized by Fortune and Great Place To Work."

Making the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list is highly competitive. Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifier.

"It's in times like these that the best workplaces separate themselves," said Michael C. Bush, CEO, Great Place To Work. "In a challenging economy, many companies reduce investments in their people and scale back goals for diversity, equity, and inclusion. But these companies, the 100 Best, relentlessly pursue a better work experience for every employee, and if anything, double down on the employee experience regardless of title, tenure, gender, or ethnicity. These companies know this is how you increase performance, productivity, and your innovation velocity when your firm needs it the most."

"Fortune is pleased to have collaborated once again with Great Place To Work to recognize the 100 Best Companies to Work For," said Fortune Editor-in-Chief Alyson Shontell. "We congratulate all the organizations included in this year's ranking for creating positive work environments and value for their employees, especially during this period of economic uncertainty."

About Blue Shield of California

Blue Shield of California strives to create a healthcare system worthy of its family and friends that is sustainably affordable. Blue Shield of California is a tax paying, nonprofit, independent member of the Blue Shield Association with over 4.7 million members, over 7,800 employees and more than $22.9 billion in annual revenue. Founded in 1939 in San Francisco and now headquartered in Oakland, Blue Shield of California and its affiliates provide health, dental, vision, Medicaid and Medicare healthcare service plans in California. The company has contributed more than $192 million to Blue Shield of California Foundation in the last five years to have an impact on California communities.

For more news about Blue Shield of California, please visit news.blueshieldca.com.

