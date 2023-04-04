Contentsquare Recognized as Leading Provider in 11 Categories on G2's Spring 2023 Best Software Rankings

Leading global digital experience analytics provider on leaderboard for 11 categories including Session Replay, Customer Journey Analytics, Mobile App Analytics, Digital Experience Monitoring, Heatmap Tools, and more

NEW YORK, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Contentsquare , the global leader in digital experience analytics, today announced new spring 2023 rankings from G2 , the definitive online destination to discover, review and manage the technology that businesses need to reach their potential. Contentsquare's enterprise-level digital experience analytics and customer journey analytics capabilities have helped businesses across industries reduce friction on their sites and apps, optimize conversions, and improve the overall customer experience.

G2's rankings further cement Contentsquare as a leader in the digital experience analytics space, increasing its placement on leaderboards to eleven categories, up from nine only three months ago. The company obtained its highest score in Digital Analytics – above any other digital experience and product analytics solution on the market, scoring higher for satisfaction by its customers compared to even Google and Adobe Analytics. Contentsquare was recognized as the top provider in five distinct categories:

Enterprise Digital Analytics; Enterprise (and Mid Market) Heatmap Tools; Enterprise Customer Journey Analytics Software; Enterprise Customer Journey Mapping Software; and Enterprise Session Replay Software – scoring significantly higher than competitive offerings in customer satisfaction.

In total, Contentsquare ranks as a leader in eleven enterprise categories within the spring 2023 report:

Session Replay

Digital Experience Monitoring (DEM)

Digital Experience Platform

Product Analytics

Heatmap Tools

Mobile App Optimization

Mobile Analytics

Mobile App Analytics

Customer Journey Analytics

Digital Analytics

Most recently, Contentsquare was named in G2's 2023 Best Software Awards in early March , most notably placing #19 on the Best Marketing and Digital Advertising Products list and #24 on the Best Products for the Enterprise list. Today's placements fortify Contentsquare's position as a market leader, and are a direct result of its commitment to innovating solutions that empower brands to make the most of their customer engagement on digital channels. When solutions like Digital Experience Monitoring (DEM) , Session Replay , and Find & Fix work in concert, Contentsquare users are able to better understand customer desire and intent, elation and frustration, and identify the key points of the customer journey that would benefit from a pivot.

"Thank you to our incredible customers for all their wonderful reviews. Everything we do is to create value for our customers, so recognition from real users means everything to us," said John O'Melia, Chief Customer Officer at Contentsquare. "We're continuously improving our product to help our customers elevate their digital customer experience, and we're incredibly proud to rank as a G2 leader in 11 categories."

About Contentsquare

Contentsquare delivers the power to make the digital world more human. Its AI-powered platform provides rich and contextual insight into customer behaviors, feelings and intent — at every touchpoint in their journey — enabling businesses to build empathy and create lasting impact. The global leader in digital experience analytics, Contentsquare helps brands everywhere transform the way they do business, allowing them to take action at enterprise scale and build customer trust with security, privacy and accessibility. More than 1000 leading brands use Contentsquare to grow their business, deliver more customer happiness and move with greater agility in a constantly changing world. Its insights power the customer experience on over 1 million websites worldwide. Founded in Paris and with offices around the world, Contentsquare has raised $1.4B in investment funding from leading investors, including funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, Bpifrance, Canaan, Eurazeo, Highland Europe, KKR, LionTree, Sixth Street and SoftBank Vision Fund 2. For more information, visit http://www.contentsquare.com.

