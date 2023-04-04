Koppers Holdings Announces Availability of 2022 Annual Report

PITTSBURGH, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KOP), an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds, today announced that the company has published its 2022 Annual Report and Letter to Shareholders. The Annual Report, including audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on April 3, 2023.

Koppers Logo (PRNewswire)

The report is available for viewing on the company's website in the Investor Relations section at https://investors.koppers.com/financial-information/annual-reports, as well as on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

About Koppers

Koppers, with corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds. Our products and services are used in a variety of niche applications in a diverse range of end markets, including the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber, and construction industries. We serve our customers through a comprehensive global manufacturing and distribution network, with facilities located in North America, South America, Australasia, and Europe. The stock of Koppers Holdings Inc. is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "KOP."

For more information, visit koppers.com. Inquiries from the media should be directed to Ms. Jessica Franklin Black at BlackJF@koppers.com or 412-227-2025. Inquiries from the investment community should be directed to Ms. Quynh McGuire at McGuireQT@koppers.com or 412-227-2049.

For Information:

Quynh McGuire, Vice President, Investor Relations



412 227 2049



McGuireQT@koppers.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Koppers