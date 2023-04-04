Minnesota Trucking Association Foundation Launches Drive the Difference Campaign to Boost Interest in Minnesota Trucking Careers

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The MTA Foundation (MTAF) is excited to announce the launch of the Drive the Difference: Trucking Careers, Powered by People campaign! Designed to boost interest in Minnesota trucking careers, the campaign includes a dynamic new website (www.DrivetheDifferenceMN.com) and a coordinated, ongoing social media campaign to drive young people and their parents, mid-career changers, women, and under-represented populations to consider a fulfilling and lucrative career in the Minnesota trucking industry.

a look at the homepage of www.drivethedifferencemn.com (PRNewswire)

We want to attract men and women to the site, connect them with training providers, and deploy them into essential, high-paying truck driving and truck technician jobs.

The project was undertaken by the Foundation in response to MTA members identifying the driver and technician shortage as one of their top challenges, year after year. Minnesota currently faces a shortage of nearly 8,000 truck drivers, with a national shortage ten times that amount.

The engaging Drive the Difference website includes descriptions of all kinds of trucking jobs, links to schools, and videos featuring real MTA member companies and testimonials from their drivers, technicians and behind-the-scenes employees. The ongoing social media campaign will utilize Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and YouTube as well as ads on Pandora and Spotify to help drive people to the website.

"The goal of the Drive the Difference campaign is pretty simple," said MTAF Chairman Brent Bois of Calhoun Truck Lines. "We want to attract men and women to the site, connect them with training providers, and deploy them into essential, high-paying truck driving and truck technician jobs."

The Minnesota Trucking Association Board of Directors donated $110,000 to the foundation to launch the multi-year campaign. "The Minnesota Trucking Association has been fortunate to accumulate resources to fund special projects of great industry need," said MTA President John Hausladen. "The board was unanimous that there is no greater need and no better use for these member resources. We are excited to see how this effort brings talented men and women into our industry."

"We believe this is a best-in-class workforce hub and campaign, utilizing cutting-edge tools and unique Minnesota content," said Hausladen. "Like trucking, we are in this campaign for the long-haul with a multi-year strategy."

To learn more about MTAF's Drive the Difference Campaign, visit www.DrivetheDifferenceMN.com or on social media at:

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/DrivetheDifferenceMN/

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/drivethedifference/

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/drive-the-difference/

TikTok https://www.tiktok.com/@drivethedifference

The Minnesota Trucking Association Foundation is part of the Minnesota Trucking Association, a non-profit trade association representing over 500 trucking companies and allied firms from across the state. The membership reflects the diversity of the Minnesota trucking industry, including less-than-truckload, truckload, bulk, agricultural, heavy specialized and private trucking operations. Since 1932 the MTA has served as a powerful voice for the industry. Its mission is to advance a safe and successful trucking industry through advocacy, education and focused initiatives.

Minnesota Trucking Association. (PRNewsFoto/Minnesota Trucking Association) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Minnesota Trucking Association