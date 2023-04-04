RUBÉN BLADES ADDS NEW DATES AND CITIES TO THE 2023 SALSWING TOUR! WITH ROBERTO DELGADO BIG BAND

RUBÉN BLADES ADDS NEW DATES AND CITIES TO THE 2023 SALSWING TOUR! WITH ROBERTO DELGADO BIG BAND

The New Cities Include New York, Houston, Orlando, and Fort Lauderdale

The Panamanian musician will combine his hits with material from his production SALSWING! Latin GRAMMY® award winning for Best Album in 2021 and GRAMMY® award winning for Best Salsa Album in 2022

MIAMI, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Multifaceted Panamanian musician, actor and activist, Rubén Blades announced today that he will add four new dates and cities to his highly successful SALSWING TOUR! together with the Roberto Delgado Big Band, from Panama. The new performances will take place: Sunday, August 13 at Hard Rock Live in Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Wednesday, August 16 at the United Palace in New York City; on Friday, August 18 at the Smart Financial Centre in Houston, Texas and on Sunday, August 20 at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

Ruben Blades & Roberto Delgado Big Band Salswing Tour! 2023 (PRNewswire)

RUBÉN BLADES ADDS NEW DATES AND CITIES TO THE 2023 SALSWING TOUR! WITH ROBERTO DELGADO BIG BAND

General On Sale will be Friday, April 7th at 10 AM local time at www.rubenblades.com and at theater box offices.

Pre-Sales Begin on Thursday, April 6th, at 10 AM local time at www.rubenblades.com

For ticket sales and more information visit

www.rubenblades.com

The Latin American music legend will celebrate more than 50 years in music with American audiences, with a unique proposal that will include his usual hits and songs from his award-winning production SALSWING! which gives his Salswing Tour! its name, and which began in 2021 in the United States, and continued in 2022 in Colombia, Puerto Rico, Catalonia and Panama, with overwhelming success. The show was acclaimed by public and critics alike, with sold-out crowds at every city.

After wrapping up the AMC production, ¨Fear the Walking Dead¨, where he starred in one of the main roles during eight uninterrupted seasons, Blades resumes touring in 2023 with his Salswing Tour! taking his repertoire to Buenos Aires, Santiago de Chile, Barcelona, Pyrenees, Madrid, Jerez de la Frontera, Marbella, Cartagena, La Coruña, Tenerife, Medellín, Bogotá, Cali, Barranquilla, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Houston, Orlando, Mexico City, Santo Domingo, Quito, Guayaquil and Lima.

Distinguished as ¨Person of the Year 2021¨ and winner of ¨Best Album of the Year¨ and ¨Best Salsa Album¨ in the same year's edition of the Latin GRAMMY® Awards. This production was also recognized in 2022 as the Best Salsa album in the US version of the GRAMMY® Awards.

With 22 GRAMMY® Awards (11 Latin GRAMMY® and 11 GRAMMY®) and more than 50 albums released that have left an indelible mark on the history of music, "The Salsa Poet" will be presented accompanied by the Roberto Delgado Big Band made up of 20 incredible Panamanian musicians, who since 2010 have been accompanying Rubén Blades in the most prestigious festivals and venues around the world.

ROBERTO DELGADO BIG BAND

Roberto DELGADO, Musical Director, Arrangements, Bass

Daniel JIMENEZ-BLOISE, Drums and Backup Vocals Juan Carlos LOPEZ, First Trumpet Juan BERNA, Piano Alejandro CASTILLO, Second Trumpet Luis Enrique BECERRA, Keyboards, Backup vocals Francisco DELVECCHIO, First Trombone Ademír BERROCAL, Timbales and Backup Vocals Idígoras BETHANCOURT, Second Trombone José Ramón GUERRA, Congas, Backup Vocals Avenicio NUÑEZ, Third Trombone Raúl RIVERA, Bongos and bells Carlos UBARTE, Baritone and Soprano Saxophone Carlos AGRAZAL, First Alto Sax Higinio FLORES, Fourth Trombone Miguel ARAUZ, Second Alto Sax Roberto RUIZ, Third Trumpet Luis Carlos PEREZ, First Tenor Sax Emaús MONTERO, Fourth Trumpet Iván NAVARRO, Second Tenor Sax



About Loud And Live

Loud And Live is an entertainment, marketing, media, and live events company that blends music, sports, lifestyle, and content development. Based in Miami and with a presence in the United States, Europe, and Latin America, Loud And Live is driven by its passion to create engaging experiences for global audiences.

(PRNewsfoto/Loud and Live) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Loud and Live, Inc.