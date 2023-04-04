SpaghettiOs® Drops New Spicy Original Flavor Featuring Frank's RedHot®

The first-ever flavor collaboration for SpaghettiOs caters to adults craving a bite of childhood with a grown-up twist

CAMDEN, N.J., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- America's iconic o-shaped pasta is turning up the heat! Today, SpaghettiOs® announces new Spicy Original made with Frank's RedHot®. Featuring the distinct flavor of the #1 hot sauce in the world*, SpaghettiOs Spicy Original packs a mild-medium heat level that meets growing consumer demand for spicy food.

The new flavor continues a shift in the brand's focus to cater to millennials who grew up with the brand and now make up over one-third of SpaghettiOs total annual sales. In a recent survey of adults (18-35) who ate SpaghettiOs in the past year, almost half report eating the canned pasta at least once a week.** Also, more than one-third (35%) of respondents mentioned adding spice to the canned pasta to satisfy their 'grown-up' palates.

"SpaghettiOs and Frank's RedHot each have an undeniable fandom," said Mieka Burns, Vice President of Meals & Sauces, Campbell Soup Company. "Through this collaboration, we're excited to put a hot, more mature twist on a classic offering that our adult consumers grew up enjoying."

New SpaghettiOs Spicy Original is available at retailers nationwide for an SRP $1.59. For more information on SpaghettiOs, and for the latest product news, visit SpaghettiOs.com.

*Source Euromonitor International Limited; based on custom research conducted July 2022 for volume sales (ounces/ml) in 2021 through all retail channels. Hot sauce is defined as a purely liquid spicy table sauce/condiment with vinegar as a substantial ingredient. Excludes chili pastes.

**Source: Ipsos Fast Facts Custom Canned Pasta Survey March 2023 n=350

About Campbell Soup Company

For more than 150 years, Campbell (NYSE: CPB) has been connecting people through food they love. Generations of consumers have trusted Campbell to provide delicious and affordable food and beverages. Headquartered in Camden, N.J. since 1869, Campbell generated fiscal 2022 net sales of $8.6 billion. Our portfolio includes iconic brands such as Campbell's, Cape Cod, Goldfish, Kettle Brand, Lance, Late July, Milano, Pace, Pacific Foods, Pepperidge Farm, Prego, Snyder's of Hanover, Swanson and V8. Campbell has a heritage of giving back and acting as a good steward of the environment. The company is a member of the Standard & Poor's 500 as well as the FTSE4Good and Bloomberg Gender-Equality Indices. For more information, visit www.campbellsoupcompany.com or follow company news on Twitter via @CampbellSoupCo.

About Frank's RedHot

It all started back in 1920 when the first bottle of Original Cayenne Pepper Sauce was introduced. Made with a premium blend of aged cayenne peppers, Frank's RedHot adds the perfect blend of flavor and heat to your favorite foods. Frank's Cayenne Pepper Sauce was used as the secret ingredient in the original Buffalo wings created in Buffalo, NY in 1964. Try our family of products including the Original sauce, Buffalo Wings sauce, Queso Dip seasoning mix, Buffalo Ranch seasoning, Frozen Buffalo Wings and more. Visit www.FranksRedHot.com for more information and recipes.

Frank's is one of McCormick & Company's (MKC) brands. With over $6 billion in annual sales across 170 countries and territories, McCormick is a global leader in flavor. Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavor. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavor where healthy, sustainable, and delicious go hand in hand. To learn more, visit www.mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

